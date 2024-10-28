EU Expresses Concern Over Israeli Occupation Legislation Targeting UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The European Union expressed its grave concern on Monday over the risks of an Israeli legislation set to be voted on in the Knesset tonight, targeting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

In a press release , the EU warned of the far-reaching consequences of adopting these laws "de facto" rendering UNRWA's vital operations in Gaza "impossible", seriously hampering UNRWA's provision of health, education and social services in the occupied West and revoking UNRWA's privileges and immunities.

The EU stated that "stands in stark contradiction to international law and the fundamental humanitarian principle of humanity, and will only exacerbate an already severe humanitarian crisis, potentially halting essential services such as food, shelter, education and healthcare for millions of Palestinian refugees in these territories."

The EU emphasized that all UN agencies embody the rules-based international order, as they uphold and implement both the letter and spirit of the UN Charter, to which all member states must adhere.

The statement stressed that UNRWA is the sole provider of these critical services and is essential for delivering emergency relief to millions of Palestinian refugees.

The statement added that UNRWA has a long history of commitment to its specific mandate established by the UN General Assembly in 1948, employing over 40,000 staff across the region, including 13,000 in Gaza.

The EU noted that the proposed laws from the Israeli occupation's parliament (Knesset) could include, in addition to the proposal to expel UNRWA from its premises in East Jerusalem, may also entail the violation of the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the occupation's obligations under international law, warning that "millions of lives could be at stake, and therefore these obligations cannot be disregarded any longer".

The EU exhorted the Israeli occupation to ensure that UNRWA can continue its essential work in crisis-affected areas in accordance with its mandate from the UN General Assembly and to reconsider these proposed legislations in order to prevent disruptions to UNRWA's life-saving services and ensure continuous and unhindered humanitarian access for UNRWA to the Palestinian refugees it was established to serve.

The EU also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting UNRWA and its mission while maintaining neutrality, accountability, and oversight in its partnership. (end)

arn







MENAFN28102024000071011013ID1108826581