What Can Governments Do To Help State-Owned Enterprises Lead By Example?

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PARIS, France – State-owned enterprises (SOEs) play important roles in many economies, providing public goods and services in strategic sectors like energy, extractives, infrastructure and finance. Managing SOEs responsibly through good corporate governance is essential to ensure they contribute to competitiveness, economic resilience and sustainable development.

Since 2000, the number of SOEs in the top 500 global companies by revenue has increased four times. The public sector is also a large shareholder in global public equity markets.

The new OECD report Ownership and Governance of State-Owned Enterprises 2024 , launched recently, analyses trends in SOE ownership and the consequences for competition in markets.

This growing role makes the governance of SOEs critical. To support governments better manage the companies they own, the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises have been revised and reflect recent evolutions in markets and corporate sector.

