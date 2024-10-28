Donald Trump's 'Covfefe' That Sparked 6 Hours Of Internet Chaos: Is The Mystery Solved Yet? A Throwback

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Covfefe" – the word unleashed by former US President Donald in a most random post on X still doesn't have an official meaning, yet it means something when used in a sentence.

It was May 2017. Shortly after midnight, the then US President Donald Trump hurled out a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the mysterious word "Covfefe."

Trump's 'tweet' at 12:06 am ET read: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe "(.)

That's it. No full stop. Not even a full sentence. The post on his feed baffled the media, with many struggling to find the meaning of the word. It became viral in no time.

“Was it a typo? Did he post it by mistake? Was it a goof-up? What did Trump mean by Covfefe? Is it even a word? What does it mean? How is it even pronounced?” No dictionary had an answer .

Donald Trump's viral X post in 2017. It was deleted after six hours it was posted.

Donald Trump is running again for the US president's post in the 2024 November elections. The Republican is contesting against Kamala Harri s, US Vice President and Democrat. Trump was elected the US President in 2016. He was in the office till 2020, when Joe Biden took over the reins.

As the world look forward to the US general elections , here's a flashback to the "Trumpian Twitter typo" that stormed the internet and became Trump's one the famous – or rather infamous – tweets ever.

It was six hours of pure internet chaos. Many on social media wondered if Trump meant "coffee" or media "coverage" by writing“covfefe”. According to reports, several conspiracy theorists concluded that the social media post was a message written partially in Arabic and that "covfefe" could be translated to "I will stand up."