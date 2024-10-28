Egypt Courts Algeria: Strategic Partnership Amid Regional Power Play

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Egypt is actively seeking to strengthen its alliance with Algeria as part of a broader strategy to secure allies in its escalating regional power struggles.



The recent meeting between Presidents Tebboune and al-Sisi reveals Egypt's careful maneuvering to gain support for its positions on multiple fronts.



Egypt faces significant challenges, particularly the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute and growing tensions in the Horn of Africa.



Algeria's support becomes crucial as Egypt deploys up to 10,000 to Somalia and works to counter Ethiopian influence. The partnership with Algeria, Africa's largest country, provides Egypt with a powerful ally in North Africa, helping to balance regional powers.



Trade relations form the backbone of this strategic courtship. Egypt has positioned itself as Algeria's primary Arab trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $1 billion.







Egyptian investors enjoy special privileges in Algeria , while both countries work to establish new trade routes that bypass the unstable Libyan territory.



The partnership extends beyond economics into security matters. Both countries share concerns about regional stability, particularly regarding Libya, Sudan, and the Palestinian situation.

A Strategic Partnership

Egypt's military presence in Somalia and its confrontation with Ethiopia make Algerian diplomatic support particularly valuable.



Egypt cleverly leverages its expertise in urban development to deepen ties with Algeria. The Egyptian government has offered to share its experience in building new cities, creating another avenue for influence and cooperation.



This knowledge-sharing initiative strengthens Egypt's position as a regional leader. The partnership is evident in their coordinated response to the Gaza crisis.



Egypt 's proposal for a two-day ceasefire received immediate support from Algeria, demonstrating the alignment of their regional policies. This coordination helps Egypt maintain its role as a key mediator in the Palestinian issue.



The relationship continues to evolve through regular high-level meetings and joint commissions. Both countries are working to establish new shipping lines and expand cooperation in the food, medicine, and energy sectors.



Egypt's careful cultivation of this partnership helps secure its western flank while it deals with challenges in the east, particularly from Ethiopia.



This strategic relationship serves Egypt's broader regional ambitions, providing diplomatic support for its positions on the GERD dispute and its military presence in Somalia while strengthening its influence in North Africa.

