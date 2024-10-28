Devourplay Fueling In-Game Rewards & Food Ordering Across 2000+ Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shelly Rupel, Co-Founder and CEOPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Phoenix, AZ, October 28, 2024 - Devour , a leading gamified commerce platform, is redefining how gamers engage with food and rewards through its innovative DevourPlay app, now launched on the Overwolf App Store. Devour is pioneering a new kind of in-game economy that combines gaming, rewards, and food ordering directly in over 2,000 popular games, allowing millions of players to eat, earn, and immerse themselves without ever hitting pause.Eat, Play, and Earn: The Future of Brand EngagementThe DevourPlay app is designed to transform gameplay into a rewarding experience that brings real-world benefits to players. Through DevourPlay, gamers can:- Order food directly in-game from a wide range of restaurants across the U.S., without pausing their play- Earn XP and in-game rewards for their gaming time, which can be redeemed for real-world discounts- Unlock digital perks and assets for achieving milestones, creating unique opportunities for brand engagement- Achieve XP for notable in-game accomplishments, such as victories or milestone achievements, that translate into exclusive discounts and rewards"We're thrilled to announce the launch of DevourPlay on the Overwolf App Store," said Shelly Rupel, Co-Founder and CEO of Devour. "This marks a major milestone in our mission to enhance player engagement and create new revenue streams for our partners in the gaming and restaurant industries."A Win-Win for Gamers, Restaurants, and Brands- For gamers: It provides a streamlined way to order food mid-game, while rewarding their time and achievements with discounts and exclusive offers.- For restaurants and brands: It opens access to a highly engaged, hard-to-reach audience, with 88% of gamers eating while playing and 78% prioritizing food in their spending.“This is just the beginning,” added Shelly Rupel.“We're focused on expanding our restaurant network, enriching our rewards system, and exploring innovative brand integrations to elevate the gaming experience. Exciting partnerships and new features are on the way.”For more information about DevourPlay, download today at .About DevourDevour is a gamified commerce platform meeting Gen Z at the intersection of gaming and food. Our platform powers seamless food ordering across 2,000+ games and connects 90,000+ merchants nationwide, creating new revenue opportunities for gaming and restaurant partners. By integrating food ordering directly into gameplay and rewarding gaming achievements with real-world perks, Devour is pioneering a new category of dining experience that resonates with today's digital-first consumers. Learn more at devour.

