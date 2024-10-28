Hawaiian Airlines Welcomes Guests On An Exciting New Voyage With Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana 2

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The carrier today unveiled the first of three "Moana 2" character aircraft designs and launched the Navigate Your Own Adventure global sweepstakes

HONOLULU, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian today celebrated the upcoming epic animated musical, Walt Animation Studios' "Moana 2," coming to theaters Nov. 27, by unveiling the first of three "Moana 2" aircraft designs. Hawaiian's Airbus A330 aircraft features the courageous wayfinder Moana; the shape-shifting demigod, Maui, the small-but-menacing Kakamora, as well as a "Welcome Voyagers" message for all guests embarking on their next adventure onboard Hawaiʻi's hometown airline.

"As modern-day voyagers, we pride ourselves in sharing our host culture and ensuring our guests are immersed in unparalleled comfort and breathtaking discovery as they travel with us across the Pacific Ocean," said Alisa Onishi, director of brand and culture at Hawaiian Airlines. "Following the success of our first collaboration with 'Moana,' we are honored to reintroduce Moana, Maui, and their friends to our guests traveling between Hawaiʻi and Asia, Oceania, the U.S. continent and within the Hawaiian Islands."

Next month, Hawaiian will reveal two additional custom character decals adorning an Airbus A321neo, which serves select U.S. markets and the Cook Islands, and a Boeing 717 aircraft, which operates between the Hawaiian Islands. The overhead luggage bins on all three "Moana 2"-themed aircraft are also being decorated with characters and artwork from the film. Guests can continue the exploration with a bespoke "Moana 2" AR experience, which will debut with the second livery reveal. The planes will fly on Hawaiian's regularly scheduled U.S. domestic routes as well as to international destinations including American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti through March 2025.

"As 'Moana 2' sails into theaters this Thanksgiving, we're thrilled to team up once again with our friends at Hawaiian Airlines on such an exciting promotion that will

bring Moana, Maui and their crew to new heights," said Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at Walt Disney Studios.

To celebrate the collaboration, Hawaiian will surprise and delight guests on the first A330, A321 and Boeing B717 flights with special gifts. The airline today also announced its Navigate Your Own Adventure

sweepstakes *, which kicks off today and runs through Nov. 30 for residents in the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Five winners – one from each market – will receive 500,000 HawaiianMiles.

Hawaiian honors traditional celestial navigational practices used by early Polynesian voyagers by naming its aircraft after local birds, stars and native plants and forests. Each "Moana 2" aircraft was specially chosen based on its name:

Hōkūleʻa / Airbus A330: Hawaiian name for Hawaiʻi's zenith star Arcturus, as well as the famed Hawaiian voyaging canoe.

Koa / Airbus A321neo: Acacia koa is the preferred wood for building Polynesian voyaging canoes.

ʻElepaio / Boeing 717: Native Hawaiian bird considered to be the guardian of canoe builders.

A full list of Hawaiian's aircraft names can be found here .

as we reveal more exciting details about this collaboration.

Click here to watch a wayfinding adventure with Disney's "Moana 2".



About Moana 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical "Moana 2" reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by

David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, "Moana 2" features music

by Grammy® winners

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear,

Grammy nominee

Opetaia Foa'i, and

three-time Grammy winner

Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson. "Moana 2" opens in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024. Tickets are now available for purchase at Fandango, Atom Tickets, and all theater websites.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities,as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2024 and has topped Travel + Leisure's World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono

and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group. (NYSE: ALK ). Additional information is available at

HawaiianAirlines .

LinkedIn

page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines'

online newsroom .

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents residing in the 50 US/DC and select countries who are at least 18+ & age of maj. as of date of entry. Prize: 500,000 HawaiianMiles (Approximate Retail Value: USD $12,500). Promotion Period: Begins 7:00 a.m. HST on 28 October 2024; ends 11:59 p.m. HST on 30 November 2024. For Official Rules/Eligibility, visit HawaiianAirlines/OfficialRules. Void where prohibited.

