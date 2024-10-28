American Management University Gains Qualifi Approval As The First U.S. Qualifi Learning Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMU graduates pose for a group shot at their graduation in Bangkok Aug 2024

AMU students sit in front reception area of main campus office

Qualifi's logo

American Management University becomes the first U.S. Qualifi center, offering flexible degree pathways and international credit transfer options.

MONTCLAIR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Management University (AMU) is proud to announce its recent approval by Qualifi, a UK-based awarding body regulated by Ofqual. This milestone makes AMU the first and only Qualifi-approved learning center in the United States, broadening its academic reach with recognized diplomas in business management, psychology, strategy, and law. These offerings range from Level 4 (undergraduate) to Level 8 (doctoral), catering to students seeking specialized, internationally acknowledged qualifications.With AMU's new Qualifi offerings, students can enhance their career prospects through flexible pathways. Graduates who complete their Qualifi diploma at AMU have the option to“top-up” to a full degree through prestigious UK institutions such as Anglia Ruskin University, University of Central Lancashire, Arden University, and the University of Derby. This pathway is also accessible within the United States, where students can transfer to AMU's partners, including Nobel University in Los Angeles, providing an affordable option for both domestic and international students.Additionally, students with Qualifi diplomas from AMU have the option to have their credentials evaluated by World Education Services (WES) for potential transfer credits at universities outside of AMU's partner institutions. Accepted credits vary depending on the receiving institution's policies, giving students additional flexibility to further their education across multiple countries and universities.Roy Virgen Jr., Founder of American Management University, shared his enthusiasm for AMU's recent accomplishments:“It's been a transformative year for AMU. This approval by Qualifi opens up new possibilities for students to access quality, affordable education in the U.S. and Commonwealth countries. We are committed to expanding our offerings, with programmatic U.S. accreditation and a new College of Professional Studies in development.”AMU's Qualifi approval follows its recent accreditations by QAHE and IARC, with IARC recognized by the Ministries of Education in Kyrgyzstan and Moldova. This approval highlights AMU's dedication to meeting rigorous standards and providing students worldwide with flexible, career-oriented education.For more information on AMU's programs and new Qualifi-approved diplomas, please visit .

Roy Virgen Jr

American Management University

+1 657-333-6080

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.