Morris Industries Launches Trick Or Trashtm Halloween Candy Recycling Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trick or Trash, a Morris Industries program, kids across the nation receive boxes to collect Halloween candy wrappers to get recycled instead of ending up in the landfill.

Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Morris Industries and 2X Game Changers Board Chair, pictured with Christopher 2X, Founder and Executive Director of 2X Game Changers, and the 2X Game Changers Zoo Buddies participants at the Louisville Zoo.

Kentucky entrepreneur, Nate Morris, launches Trick or TrashTM program with anchor participants, 2X Game Changers and Pikeville Elementary School.

- Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO, Morris IndustriesLEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Morris Industries is excited to announce the launch of the one-of-a-kind Trick or TrashTM program, a Halloween candy wrapper recycling initiative.Trick or TrashTM is proud to feature anchor participants that demonstrate our commitment to innovation and community responsibility. Pikeville Elementary School in Pikeville, Kentucky and the 2X Game Changers Zoo Buddies program in partnership with the Louisville Zoo will be highlighted."We are thrilled to carry on the Trick or TrashTM tradition at Morris Industries," said Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Morris Industries. "By featuring schools like Pikeville Elementary and programs like 2X Game Changers' Zoo Buddies, we're not only adding an extra layer of enjoyment to Halloween but also inspiring kids to think creatively about responsibility. It's amazing to see young minds engaged in innovative ways to make a positive impact with something as simple as a candy wrapper."The Halloween Waste Problem:Each year, Americans purchase an estimated 600 million pounds of candy for Halloween. This leads to a significant amount of waste, especially from candy wrappers that are not typically recyclable through standard municipal recycling programs. It is estimated that Halloween activities generate thousands of tons of plastic waste from candy wrappers alone, contributing to already overflowing landfills.The Trick or TrashTM Solution: A Fun and Innovative Twist on Halloween:Trick or TrashTM provides educators and community organizations with special boxes that offer a convenient and engaging way to collect their Halloween candy wrappers.By participating in Trick or TrashTM, students learn innovative ways to be responsible with their candy wrappers. The program transforms the simple act of collecting wrappers into an educational experience, teaching kids about the importance of taking care of their community in creative ways.How the Program Works:1.Receive the Box: Participating schools and organizations receive a Trick or TrashTM box at no cost.2.Collect Wrappers: After trick-or-treating, students and community members deposit their candy wrappers into the designated boxes.3.Seal and Send: Once filled, the boxes are sealed and sent back using a pre-paid shipping label.4.Transform: The collected wrappers are processed and given new life, turning what would otherwise be waste into something valuable.Get Involved:Teachers and community leaders interested in participating can sign up at the Trick or TrashTM website at . Supplies are limited, so early registration is encouraged.About Morris IndustriesMorris Industries works to identify disruptive and innovative companies with unrealized growth potential, whose current ownership desires an exit strategy, requires capital, or needs an experienced management team to continue its growth. Morris Industries was founded on the belief that market-driven innovation can support conservation goals, drive profit, and equip businesses to solve America's biggest challenges.Nate Morris founded Morris Industries in 2010 and serves as Chairman and CEO. Morris was the first Kentuckian to be named to Fortune Magazine's 40 Under 40 list, and he is also the youngest inductee ever to the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Morris is the founder and Managing Trustee of the Morris Foundation whose mission is to provide access to the American Dream for all Kentuckians. Morris currently serves as the Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics in addition to serving as the Chairman of 2X Game Changers.

Catherine Brady

Morris Industries

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.