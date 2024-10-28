Nuclear medicine Specialist Ken Herrmann Joins Supervisory Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Nuclear Specialist Ken Herrmann Joins Supervisory Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG

Berlin, Germany, October 28, 2024 – Prof. Dr. Ken Herrmann, a distinguished scientist and Head of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Universitätsklinikum Essen, Germany, has as of today formally assumed his seat on the Supervisory Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG. While the appointment dates back to the shareholder meeting in June 2024 and has been effective with the registration of the split-off of Pentixapharm AG from Eckert & Ziegler SE in the commercial register, the assumption of his position was up until now hindered by delayed permits to take up secondary employment. “We are thrilled to welcome Ken Herrmann to our Supervisory Board,” said Dr. Andreas Eckert, Executive Chairman of Pentixapharm Holding AG.“Ken Herrmann is one of the most influential clinicians in the field of radiopharmaceuticals. We look forward to benefiting from his expertise, particularly in advancing our oncology pipeline, which includes Y90-PentixaTher and Ga68-PentixaFor for the treatment and diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL). Prof. Herrmann is an internationally recognized expert in nuclear medicine and theranostics. Apart from his position at the university clinic of Essen, he headed the Chair of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Oncology & Theranostics Committee. He serves as a section editor for The Journal of Nuclear Medicine (JNM) and has (co-)authored over 700 peer-reviewed articles. After earning his medical degree from Charité Berlin and completing a habilitation in nuclear medicine at Technical University of Munich, Prof. Dr. Herrmann further advanced his education with an executive MBA from the University of Zürich. He frequently shares his expertise at major industry events, including the annual conferences of the EANM and the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI). Notably, he participated in Pentixapharm's CXCR4 Symposium at last year's EANM and the 2nd Boston Radionuclide Theranostics Forum hosted by Eckert & Ziegler SE this year. Prof. Dr. Herrmann joins an esteemed Supervisory Board chaired by Frank Perschmann. Apart from Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE and Jens Giltsch, it includes Pentixapharm's Founder Dr. Hakim Bouterfa and the endocrinologist Prof. Dr. med. Marcus Quinkler, who contributes his experience for the development of Ga68-PentixaFor in the indication of primary aldosteronism, one of the major causes of secondary hypertension. About Pentixapharm Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical development company with its offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing CXCR4 ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic and therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine and inflammatory diseases. Pentixapharm's clinical pipeline includes PentixaTher, an Yttrium-90-based therapeutic against non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL), and PentixaFor, a Gallium-68-based companion diagnostic. Clinical studies for both compounds have already commenced in Europe, including a dose-finding study for PentixaTher and a Phase III registration study for PentixaFor in marginal zone lymphoma. Additionally, PentixaFor is being developed as a diagnostic tool for primary aldosteronism (PA), a major cause of hypertension. Pentixapharm is currently preparing a Phase III registration study with PentixaFor in PA that will start in Europe and the United States in 2025.



