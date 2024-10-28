EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Conference

The NAGA Group steps up investor relations activities – Regular calls to start

The NAGA Group steps up investor relations activities – Regular earnings calls to start



Hamburg, 28

October 2024 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ) will start regular earnings calls with the publication of the upcoming half-year report on 30 October 2024.

CEO Octavio Patrascu will comment on the half-year results 2024 by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English on 30 October 2024, 14.00

CET.

Please follow the dedicated link to register in time and participate in the webcast/call:

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG: “As a financial services provider, it is important to us to show the capital market the same credibility that is placed in us. For this reason, we are stepping up our investor relations activities.”



About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Michael Milonas

Co-Founder and Deputy CEO

...

