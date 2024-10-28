How Does A Laser Hair Growth Device Work: Technology Explained Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) How Does a Laser Hair Growth Device Work: Explained

About 85% of men and 40% of women experience hair loss by age 50. This translates to millions of people dealing with thinning hair and bald patches worldwide.

In severe cases hair loss may cause total baldness and this can be very distressing. Remember the infamous Will Smith at Chris Rock slap? Yes, that's how“emotional” hair loss can get.

Hair loss can be caused by several factors including genetics, hormonal changes, medications, stress, radiation therapy, and poor hair management among other reasons.

Autoimmune conditions, like Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia areata, can also lead to hair loss.

Once hair loss starts it can be very difficult to reverse. Fortunately, new technologies are proving helpful in reversing hair loss. This article discusses how men and women can combat hair loss.

What is The Science Behind Laser Hair Growth?

The science behind laser hair growth lies in how low-level laser wavelengths of light stimulate hair follicles to shift from a latent to an active phase.

This treatment is called Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT). Interestingly, lasers can also be used for hair removal, but only at higher wavelengths.

Hair grows in four phases as listed below:



Anagen phase – Growing Phase

Catagen – Transition Phase

Telogen – Resting Phase Exogen – Resting Phase

LLLT stimulates hair follicles and shifts them from the resting and shedding phase to the active phase of hair growth. This not only promotes hair growth but also stops hair thinning and halts balding.

Studies have LLLT to be effective in stimulating hair growth in both males and females. One study found that combining LLLT with minoxidil (hair loss drug) was even more effective.

Research confirms that LLLT is safe and well tolerated by most people, making it a safe alternative for hair loss treatment.

As of January 2020, the FDA had approved 32 home-use LLLT devices for the treatment of hair loss.

How Is Low Level Laser Therapy Administered?

LLLT is administered through laser hair growth devices. These are wearable non-invasive devices that emit red and near-infrared light at low wavelengths.

The photons released penetrate the scalp and get to the hair follicles. Here, their main role is to transition the hair cells back to the active phase.

Hair follicles require energy in the form of Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to grow new hair cells . LLLT stimulates the production of ATP hence providing energy to move hair follicles from from the resting phase to the active phase.

The light wavelengths also increase blood flow to the hair follicles. This provides oxygen and nutrients that are needed to form new hairs.

Lastly, LLLT helps to reduce inflammation in the hair follicles which creates a conducive environment for new hair growth.

Types of Laser Hair Growth Devices

There are several types of laser hair growth devices available in the UK market currently. They work in a similar way but are designed to suit individual lifestyles. Here are some common types:



Laser Combs : These devices resemble the usual hairbrush but have additional laser lights that deliver LLLT to the hair follicles as the hair is brushed. They are perfect for“white collar” workers and are easy to add to one's usual morning routine.

Laser Helmets : Shaped like helmets, these devices have laser lights that fully cover the scalp with low-level wavelengths. They are ideal for use in blue-collar setups where it would be okay to show up in a helmet without raising eyebrows. Laser Caps : Like the helmets, they are designed as caps but with built-in laser lights. They are ideal for sporty or outdoor use.

When choosing the best laser hair growth device it is important to consider functionality and your personal style.

Benefits of Using a Laser Hair Growth Device

Laser hair growth devices offer the following benefits:



Studies have shown that they are effective in reversing hair loss

Studies have shown that they are safe for most people They are non invasive and simple to use

How Long Does It Take to See Results?

The duration it takes to see results from laser hair growth devices will vary from one individual to the other. The type of device and how frequently it is used also have a role to play.

For most people, it takes between 6 to 12 months to start noticing new hair growth. With continued use beyond one year, there should be a noticeable difference in the volume and thickness of the hair.

Are Laser Hair Growth Devices Safe for Everyone?

Laser hair growth devices are generally safe and hence can be use safely by most people. However, those with light sensitivity should use these devices cautiously.

If you experience any side effects, stop using the device right away and consult your healthcare provider.

Final Thoughts

Laser hair growth devices offer an innovative, user-friendly solution for tackling hair loss. They come in various designs, making them easy to add to your daily routine.

While results take time, consistent use can lead to thicker, healthier hair. For the best outcome, always go for the best laser hair growth device within your reach.

