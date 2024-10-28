عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Congratulates Senate President On Royal Trust

Prime Minister Congratulates Senate President On Royal Trust


10/28/2024 2:01:56 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan Monday congratulated Faisal Fayez on the royal trust bestowed on him by appointing him as Senate President.
Fayez urged enhancing cooperation and coordination between the government, the Senate, and the House of Representatives to realise his majesty King Abdullah II's aspirations regarding the comprehensive reform process in its political, economic and administrative dimensions.
Fayez said the Senate would seek a "true" partnership with the government according to the constitution to maximise achievements, serve the nation's higher interests and meet the King's ambitions.
Hassan said the government is committed to constructive cooperation with the Parliament.

MENAFN28102024000117011021ID1108825620


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search