Prime Minister Congratulates Senate President On Royal Trust

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan Monday congratulated Faisal Fayez on the royal trust bestowed on him by appointing him as Senate President.Fayez urged enhancing cooperation and coordination between the government, the Senate, and the House of Representatives to realise King Abdullah II's aspirations regarding the comprehensive reform process in its political, economic and administrative dimensions.Fayez said the Senate would seek a "true" partnership with the according to the to maximise achievements, serve the nation's higher interests and meet the King's ambitions.Hassan said the government is committed to constructive cooperation with the Parliament.