Chief Of Staff Chairs Supreme Military Committee Meeting Of GCC Chiefs Of Staff
Date
10/28/2024 2:00:22 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Chief of Staff of the Qatar armed forces HE Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit chaired the 21st meeting of the Supreme Military Committee for the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in Doha on Monday.
The meeting discussed several topics that contribute to enhancing the future of the Gulf defense policy and strengthening coordination in the areas of military cooperation between the member states, according to a unified strategy that serves the common Gulf security.
