X-Ray Security Screening Market To Surpass $11.76 Billion At 8.09% CAGR By 2032 Driven By Rising Security Concerns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

X-ray Security Screening Size & Share Report

X-ray Security Screening market driven by increased global security concerns across sectors like aviation, facilities, and critical infrastructure.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAccording to the S&S Insider,“The X-ray Security Screening Market Size was valued at USD 5.85 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.76 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.09% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”The growth of the X-ray Security Screening Market is mainly fueled by growing worries about public safety and the rising dangers of terrorism and smuggling activities, especially in vital areas such as airports, ports, and border control. Both government and private organizations are making significant investments in advanced X-ray screening technologies to improve security measures and meet strict regulatory demands. X-ray security scanning plays a crucial role in identifying hidden weapons, explosives, narcotics, and illicit goods in different industries like transportation and commerce. The market is experiencing increased growth due to the integration of AI-powered automated systems, which can detect threats with greater speed and precision. Moreover, the increase in global passenger traffic, specifically at airports, is putting stress on security systems to improve effectiveness and handle screening levels while maintaining safety standards. The market is also seeing advantages from improvements in portable and mobile X-ray scanners. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States is updating its X-ray security screening methods by installing 1,214 CT X-ray scanners at airports across the country, dedicating USD 1.3 billion to boost aviation security and enhance passenger screening effectiveness.Download Free Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @KEY PLAYERS:-Smiths Detection (HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, iLane A20)-L3Harris Technologies (ASCT, RSM-7)-Leidos (AXM, L-3 Dismounted Soldier System)-Nuctech Company Limited (TSA-600, T2000)-Safran (Morpho Detection, VDS-9)-Kromek Group (D5, D3)-TELEDYNE FLIR (Vega, ThermiCam)-Astrophysics Inc. (A-Series, V-Series)-Raytheon Technologies (Tactical X-ray Systems, Smart X-ray System)-General Electric (GE) (Infinia, Discovery CT750 HD)-Ametek Inc. (MCA-250, PICO-100)-Cannon Group (X-Scan, X-Check)-Hunan Yigao Group (YX-1, YX-2)-Varex Imaging Corporation (X-Ray Tubes, Flat Panel Detectors)-PerkinElmer (Pioneer, Multimodal Imaging Systems)-DHS Technologies (DHS X-ray Inspection, TSI System)-MARS Bioimaging (MARS X-ray Camera, MARS Imaging System)-Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd. (X-ray Inspection System, X-ray 3D Imaging)-Unisys Corporation (Unisys Security X-ray Solutions, Security Screening Systems)Segment AnalysisBy End UseThe government segment led the market with a major market share of 46% in 2023, driven by increasing investments in national security. Governments worldwide are prioritizing the enhancement of security measures at airports, seaports, and border control checkpoints to mitigate threats posed by terrorism and smuggling. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at upgrading infrastructure and adopting advanced screening technologies are fostering growth in this segment. The need for stringent security protocols, particularly in sensitive areas, has led to increased procurement of X-ray screening equipment and systems, further driving market expansion.By ApplicationThe product screening segment dominated with a 72% market share in 2023. This application is crucial for detecting contraband and hazardous materials in packages and cargo. Industries such as logistics, shipping, and customs are increasingly relying on X-ray screening technologies to ensure the safety of goods being transported. The demand for efficient product screening solutions is driven by rising international trade and regulatory requirements. As businesses strive to enhance security protocols, the product screening segment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By End Use-Transit-Commercial-GovernmentBy Application-People Screening-Product ScreeningRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated with a 33% market share in 2023, accounting for a substantial share due to significant investments in security infrastructure and technology. The focus on national security in the region, particularly after 9/11, has resulted in the extensive use of high-tech X-ray screening systems in airports and other important areas. The U.S. market is supported by actions taken by the Transportation Security Administration, such as implementing advanced CT X-ray scanners to improve air travel security.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR during 2024-2032 in the X-ray security screening, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing passenger traffic, and growing security concerns. Nations such as China, India, and Japan are making significant investments in updating their security infrastructure to address increasing risks. The enforcement of strict safety rules and the demand for increased security measures at airports and public places are driving market expansion in this area.Recent Developments-April 2023-Smiths Detection launched SDX 10060 XDi - Smiths Detection's newest scanner is an innovative solution which is poised to play a central role in the continued fast-moving war against illicit narcotics and wider contraband.-September 2024 -MailSecur MS400 T-ray- world's first commercial terahertz (T-ray) security imaging system operating at 400 GHz offering real-time 3-D video imaging with even higher resolution.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @Future TrendsThe X-ray Security Screening Market is expected to experience numerous important trends in the upcoming years.-AI Integration: The adoption of AI technologies in X-ray screening will enhance threat detection capabilities and improve the efficiency of security processes.-Portable Devices: The demand for portable and mobile X-ray scanners is expected to grow, enabling flexibility in security measures at various venues, including public events and transportation hubs.-Cloud-Based Solutions: Increasingly, security systems will incorporate cloud-based data storage and analysis, allowing for real-time monitoring and reporting.-Regulatory Compliance: Stricter regulatory requirements will drive the need for advanced screening technologies to ensure compliance across different sectors.-Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborations between governments and private firms will play a vital role in the development and deployment of innovative security technologies, further advancing the X-ray Security Screening Market.Table of Content – Analysis of Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting5.1 X-ray Security Screening Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)5.2 X-ray Security Screening Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)5.3 X-ray Security Screening Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)5.4 Supply Chain MetricsChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. X-ray Security Screening Market Segmentation, by END USEChapter 8. X-ray Security Screening Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. ConclusionContinued...Buy Single User License of X-ray Security Screening Market Forecast Report @Contact us:Akash AnandHead of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.