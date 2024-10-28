Dynarex Corporation Expands Recall To Include Additional Products Due To Possible Health Risk

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation

is expanding the recall initiated on September 19, 2024 , to include an additional

373 cases of item number 4875, Dynacare Baby Powder, 14 oz., as well as 647 cases of item number 4874, Dynacare Baby Powder, 4 oz., because they have the potential to be contaminated with asbestos. Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen and its risks are well-documented. If talc mining sites are not carefully chosen or if proper steps are not taken to adequately purify the talc ore, it may contain asbestos.

Bottle/Lot Number Image

Baby Powder Case Image 4 oz.

Baby Powder Case Image 14 oz.

DynaCare Baby Powder 4 oz.

DynaCare Baby Powder 14 oz.

The product

was sent to distributors on or after January 18, 2024,

by direct delivery in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX,

UT, VA, VT, WA, WI and sold online on Amazon (Amazon).

Both the 4875 and 4874 Baby Powder products are packaged in plastic bottles, 24 bottles to a case for the 14 oz. and 48 to a case for the 4 oz., with lot/batch numbers located on the bottom of the bottle and on each case (see images).

There have been no illnesses or adverse events reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA, which revealed that the finished products contained asbestos.

Upon further investigation, we have identified additional lots of products that may contain asbestos due to using the same bulk talc material.

The company has ceased the distribution of the product as an investigation is proceeding to determine what caused the contamination of the talc.

Consumers who have purchased Dynacare Baby Powder (see products/lots below) should discontinue use immediately and return it for a full refund.