Space Force Association Launches Limited Edition Ornament To Celebrate 5Th Birthday Of US Space Force

The Space Force Association is thrilled to announce the release of a limited-edition ornament in celebration of the 5th birthday of the USSF.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) announces the release of a limited-edition ornament in celebration of the 5th birthday of the United States Space Force (USSF). This exclusive ornament not only honors the remarkable achievements of the USSF, but also supports the essential mission of ensuring that Guardians and their families are mission-ready.As part of this special initiative, the SFA invites supporters to purchase this limited-edition ornament for $29.99 to contribute to the Space Force Association's programs and Operation Child Care Project (OCCP), a nonprofit dedicated to providing childcare support for military families during deployments. Your contributions will directly aid in enhancing the readiness and well-being of our Guardians and their loved ones.“Celebrating the 5th birthday of the US Space Force is a significant milestone,” said Bill Woolf, SFA CEO and President.“This ornament serves as a symbol of our appreciation for the hard work of our Guardians and a reminder of the support our community can provide to military families.”Ornament Availability: Limited edition, with a small number available for direct shipping.Don't miss this opportunity to show support for the US Space Force and the Space Force Association. Secure a limited-edition ornament today! To order, please visit .About The Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.

