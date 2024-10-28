Rockerbox Launches WOTC University To Increase Awareness And Access To The Work Opportunity Tax Credit Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Philip Wentworth, Jr , TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ****Rockerbox Launches WOTCUniversity to Elevate Work Opportunity Tax Credit Optimization KnowledgeProviding Comprehensive WOTC Optimization Curriculum for Clients, Partners, Advocates, and Legislators**Dallas, TX – October 27, 2024** – Rockerbox, a leader in Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) optimization technology, is proud to announce the launch of its new learning initiative through WOTCUniversity. This initiative aims to provide clients, partners, WOTC advocates, and legislators with an extensive "WOTC Optimization" curriculum designed to enhance knowledge and implement best practices for WOTC optimization within organizations.WOTCUniversity features a library of over 100 animated videos, meticulously crafted to offer in-depth insights into WOTC optimization. Each video is paired with a quiz consisting of up to six questions, ensuring comprehensive understanding and retention of the material. Users must successfully pass each quiz to progress through the curriculum. Upon completion, participants will receive a "WOTC Optimization Certification" certificate, perfect for display in their work environments.Key Features of WOTCUniversity:- **Comprehensive Curriculum**: More than 100 animated videos covering all aspects of WOTC optimization.- **Interactive Learning**: Each video is accompanied by a quiz to reinforce understanding and ensure mastery of the content.- **Certification**: Participants who complete the curriculum will receive a framed "WOTC Optimization Certification" certificate.- **Exclusive Access**: Rockerbox clients will have full access to the entire library of content.- **Open to All Stakeholders**: Partners, resellers, licensing participants, and legislators are invited to participate and earn their certification.Philip Wentworth, Co-Founder and CEO of Rockerbox, expressed his enthusiasm about the new initiative: "We are really excited to provide clients, partners, and legislators access to our WOTC Optimization curriculum. Rockerbox has been at the forefront of creating cutting-edge WOTC optimization technology since 2021. Now, we are marrying that technology with an educational curriculum to give our clients, partners, and legislators the opportunity to increase their knowledge of WOTC and access unique content that has never been available before."Wentworth continued, "We are hopeful that local and national legislators will be open to accessing this content to further expose the WOTC program. Yes, we would love for every legislator to absorb this information so that WOTC continues to be a productive and lucrative program for all employers. We believe this educational content can help sustain the WOTC program long-term."David Young, Co-Founder and President of Rockerbox, added, "The way Rockerbox communicates about WOTC is incredibly unique. From showcasing the value of WOTC to both employees and employers to illustrating tactical optimization best practices, our content helps all stakeholders grasp the intent, value, and nuances of the WOTC program. Our goal is to distill the complexities of WOTC into an easily understandable curriculum."Legislators interested in participating in the WOTC Optimization curriculum through WOTCUniversity will have full access to the content at no cost and can also earn a WOTC Optimization Certification.For more information, please contact Jeanne Grant at [...](...).**About Rockerbox**Since 2021, Rockerbox has been a pioneering force in WOTC optimization technology, committed to helping employers maximize their tax credits through innovative solutions and comprehensive educational initiatives. With the launch of WOTCUniversity, Rockerbox continues to lead the industry in providing valuable resources and cutting-edge technology for WOTC optimization.---**Contact:**Jeanne GrantRockerboxEmail: [...](...)Website: []( )

