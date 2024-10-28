Slippers To Airpods: Jharkhand Poll Observer Removed Over Lavish Personal Purchases With Govt Funds

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recalled Tripura cadre IAS officer Mohammad Zubair Ali Hashmi, who was serving as General Observer for the Jharkhand Assembly to be held in two phases.

The move came after allegations of personal misuse of funds by the Poll Observer.

Hashmi, a 2008 batch IAS officer, allegedly purchased items such as slippers, undergarments, AirPods, T-shirts, and air tickets for family members using government funds just after landing in Jharkhand.

The allegations surfaced when Jitendra Kumar Mishra, an Assistant Engineer from the Road Construction Department assigned as Hashmi's liaison officer, reported that Hashmi demanded a host of items for personal use.

According to Mishra, Hashmi arrived at Ranchi Airport on October 24 and was escorted to the Chummery Guest House in Jamshedpur.

Dissatisfied with the accommodation, Hashmi requested a room at the Circuit House and immediately provided a list of personal items to be purchased.

Among the items procured were Skechers slippers worth Rs 6,999, L'Oreal toiletries, Mysore Sandal soap, Jockey apparel, Adidas socks, and Apple AirPods valued at Rs 24,999.

Despite food provisions at the Circuit House, Hashmi ordered meals from local hotels.

The liaison officer was further instructed to arrange air tickets for Hashmi's wife, Hadiya Hussain, and their children to travel between Delhi and Ranchi at government expense.

Hashmi also requested an Apple iPad and Pencil Pro, which together cost around Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand.

Mishra, eventually filed a written complaint with the District Election Officer, requesting to be relieved from the assignment due to Hashmi's persistent personal demands. After reviewing the complaint, East Singhbhum's District Election Officer reported the matter to the state's Chief Electoral Officer, K. Ravi Kumar.

On October 25, Kumar submitted a formal request to the ECI's Principal Secretary, Arvind Anand, to relieve Hashmi of his duties.

The ECI acted swiftly, recalling Hashmi and appointing Kulange Vijay Amruta as the new General Observer for the Potka constituency in East Singhbhum.