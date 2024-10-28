KP Launches Life Insurance Scheme For Low-Income Families, Offering Financial Relief Amid Tragic Losses

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved a life insurance scheme to provide substantial relief to low-income families who suffer the loss of a breadwinner.



Under the scheme, families will receive PKR 10 lakhs in the event of a family head's death if they are under the age of 60, and PKR 5 lakhs if over 60, bringing crucial support to affected households.

Barrister Saif, Adviser to the Chief on Information, described the initiative as a“revolutionary step” toward offering financial security to struggling families.



Speaking at a press conference, he noted that with approximately 49% of the province's population living below the poverty line, this scheme aims to mitigate the financial crisis that often follows a tragic family loss, providing hope and stability to those most in need.