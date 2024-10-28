Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2024: Tong Ren A-Maze-Ing Health Tips Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2024 - The "Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2024: Tong Ren A-Maze-ing health Tips" is being held from October 26 (Saturday) to 29 (Tuesday) at TKO Plaza for four consecutive days. This event, in response to "World Stroke Day" on October 29 each year, aims to promote family health by advocating traditional Chinese medicine for disease prevention and encouraging public awareness and prevention of strokes. Additionally, it shows care for the socially vulnerable groups by donating tickets of Hong Kong Palace Museum to welfare NGOs, allowing beneficiaries to enjoy time with their families and promoting social harmony and health development.
