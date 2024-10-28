ARUNIKA EKAWATI IS WELCOMED AS NEW DIRECTOR OF SPA & RECREATION AT THE RITZ-CARLTON SPA, DOHA

(MENAFN- Epress release) Doha, Qatar – October 27 2024: The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is delighted to welcome Arunika Ekawati to the team, in the role of Director of Spa & Recreation. A keen proponent of wellbeing, Arunika has a wealth of experience that encompasses all aspects of the industry, demonstrated through her successful career path and in the way she has embraced opportunities and challenges with both skill and innovation.



As Director of Spa & Recreation, Arunika will bring her expertise to an already thriving and well-respected setting. Her extensive list of nominations and awards showcase her broad experience and commitment that will further complement the existing team. General Manager, Carlo Javakhia commented, “I am delighted to welcome Arunika, who has a proven track record in results-driven, strategic thinking, giving her an exceptional understanding of the spa industry. In fact, it seems opportune that she should return to The Ritz-Carlton, Doha once again, having amassed a great deal of experience and recognition along the way. I wish her every success.”



Arunika has worked throughout the Far East, most recently as Director of Spa & Recreation with Longevity Clinic & Podiatrist where she oversaw the pre-opening of The Sukhothai Spa. Her industry trajectory has seen her propelled up the career ladder since holding the position of receptionist at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha in 2006-07. Her ambition and insight have been keenly sought after, having headed up a prestigious number of spa operations at a range of well-known hotels located throughout China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Maldives.



When reflecting on her new position, Arunika said, “I’m delighted to return to The Ritz-Carlton, Doha within an industry that I love. I am well aware of the renown that The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Doha is held in and look forward to working with the team to achieve even greater success.”



Recently awarded Qatar’s Best Day Spa at The World Spa Awards 2024, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Doha is a highly regarded retreat with five-star services and exceptional facilities. For those wishing to unplug from the demands of daily life, it provides an ultra-modern oasis of health and wellness, located on an exclusive island setting. Paying homage to Arabic rituals and European principles, the spa celebrates rejuvenation on a holistic scale with a menu of expertly curated treatments. Also, a draw for renowned therapists, it regularly hosts residencies from highly sought after specialists.





