Huawei Celebrates the Spirit of Dubai Fitness Challenge with HUAWEI Health Run

(MENAFN- mslgroup) On October 26 morning, the first day of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the Kite beach was brimming with excitement from an energetic crowd. Scores of runners gathered for the celebration of fitness, community, and commitment with a 3-kilometre run. The activity, organised by Huawei, coincides with the launch of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), a month-long fitness initiative under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The initiative aims to inspire residents to dedicate 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days.



HUAWEI Health Run saw the participation of scores of fitness enthusiasts, and also some notable influencers who led the charge, including Adam Fulat, Ali Omar, Emile Zarife, Siham M. Zaki and Esraa Osama. They ran alongside the participants, adding fuel to the excitement. The run aimed to promote the message of DFC, encouraging every person to take small but significant steps towards a healthier lifestyle. Kite Beach, with its picturesque scenery and wide-open spaces, provided the perfect setting for an event focused on wellness.



This year, HUAWEI Health App is partnering with DFC to encourage people to dive deeper into their fitness journeys, offering advanced tools to track their progress and set new goals. Huawei’s broader objective is to create a meaningful intersection of fitness, fashion and technology. The latest wearables from Huawei demonstrate this ambitious vision. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, for example, came with the innovative HUAWEI TruSense System that brings unprecedented accuracy to health and fitness monitoring.



The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series features new sports tracking features designed for serious athletes, like enhanced cycling tools to a more comprehensive running experience. Heart rate monitoring has also seen a significant upgrade, with accuracy now exceeding 98% during running sessions. The watch also offers over 100 sports modes, including running, cycling, golf and padel. Huawei has been steadily increasing its focus on sports and health technology, with several Health labs around the world dedicated to advancing its health and fitness monitoring technologies. Through its partnership with DFC, Huawei hopes to empower individuals to push boundaries and embrace a healthier way of life.



The Dubai Fitness Challenge starts on October 26 and will culminate on November 24 with the highly anticipated Dubai Run, marking the end of a month-long celebration of health and fitness. Last year’s DFC was a resounding success, attracting over 2.4 million participants. The 2024 edition of DFC promises a diverse lineup of activities for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities. This year’s challenge will feature innovative in-person workout sessions, landmark events at iconic locations, and world-class fitness challenges. Participants can also look forward to exciting new sports and activities to try, along with community-focused events that promote inclusivity and teamwork.





