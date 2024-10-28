RJD Green Inc.’S Silex Holdings Inc. Announced Their Recently Formed JSI Products Corporation Has Procured Two Multifamily Contracts Totaling $568,000

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla. , Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG) CEO Ron Brewer announced JSI Products Corporation, a Silex Holdings Inc. Tulsa Division, has executed agreements for two multifamily projects which create over $500,000 in revenue with a second stage over $400,000.

Ron Brewer, CEO, stated,“These two projects launch the JSI commercial focus allowing JSI to fine tune their internal operations as they continue their full launch pursuing additional projects within a four-state region.”

JSI Products Corporation Going Forward

JSI Products Corporation was recently formed to provide quality products and services that include stone products, cabinetry, doors, tile, and other related products with the primary market being General Contractors in a four-state regional market.

As well, JSI Products will also pursue the homebuilder market for the Greater Tulsa, Oklahoma Metropolitan area.

Additionally, the JSI team is charged with executing the research and due diligence for development and launch of multiple new products that can be sold throughout the Silex Holdings locations and create distributors in other regional locations.

About Silex Holdings Inc.

Silex Holdings Inc. is a specialty construction products company offering manufacturing, sales & distribution, and installation of multiple products with a primary focus on cabinetry, stone countertops, walls, and flooring for homebuilders, general contractors, commercial projects, remodelers & designers, and retail clients. Silex was formed in 2006 serving the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolis areas with a 200-mile radius of each city utilizing the original trade name, Silex Interiors.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Systems, which provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which manufactures and installs cabinetry, granite/other counter tops and walls, and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

918.551.7883

...