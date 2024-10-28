ACWA Power celebrates reaching 50 megawatts at South Africa’s Redstone solar plant

(MENAFN) ACWA Power, a prominent Saudi utility firm, has recently celebrated a significant achievement at its Redstone Concentrating Solar Power plant in South Africa, reaching a milestone of 50 megawatts. The plant is projected to attain its full capacity of 100 megawatts soon, which will enable it to provide clean to nearly 200,000 households while making a substantial contribution to reducing carbon emissions. This project underscores ACWA Power’s commitment to advancing energy solutions in the region.



The successful synchronization of the Redstone plant with South Africa’s national grid is a collaborative effort facilitated by partnerships with Herlogas and SEPCOIII. This development reinforces ACWA Power's standing as a leading private investor in Africa's renewable energy sector, demonstrating the company's capability to implement large-scale energy projects that align with national sustainability goals. The initiative reflects ACWA Power's broader strategy to enhance its footprint in the renewable energy market, particularly across the African continent.



In 2023, ACWA Power announced plans to triple its business size, further emphasizing its ambition to expand globally. The company's mission centers on delivering affordable and reliable energy solutions that contribute to both economic and social development. Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, expressed the firm’s commitment to sustainable growth through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology. He highlighted that ACWA Power aspires to be more than just a financial leader; it aims to be a responsible partner and a pioneer in shaping the future of energy and water in Africa.



In addition to the Redstone project, ACWA Power has made strides with the Kom Ombo Photovoltaic plant in Egypt, which has successfully reached its full production capacity of 200 megawatts. This plant now provides clean energy to over 200,000 households, further solidifying ACWA Power's growing portfolio in Africa. These achievements reflect the company’s dedication to leveraging renewable energy to foster positive change in communities across the continent while addressing pressing energy challenges.

