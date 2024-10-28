Iran’s ICCIMA to introduce new regulations, incentives in Makran region

(MENAFN) The Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Makran Coast Development Council to introduce new regulations and incentives aimed at encouraging private sector investment in the Makran region. This agreement, discussed during an ICCIMA Technical Engineering Services Committee meeting with representatives from the Makran Coast Development Council, reflects an effort to promote economic growth in the area.



ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh highlighted that the Makran region offers significant potential for Iran's economic development, especially due to its strategic location connecting to the Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf. He emphasized that advancing the Makran project could foster stronger economic ties with coastal countries in these areas, further boosting Iran’s regional influence and economic prospects.



Hassanzadeh also cautioned against the Makran project becoming stalled, as has happened with some other government-led projects. He argued that the government should refrain from excessive interference and instead prioritize creating a supportive environment for both domestic and foreign private sector investors.



By signing this MOU, the ICCIMA aims to ensure sustainable development in the Makran region, leveraging private sector capabilities and investment to establish a long-term economic presence on Iran’s southern coast.

