American Power Systems, Inc. Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification For Quality Management Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

American Power Systems, (APS) has been assessed and certified by Verisys Registrars® as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems. The scope of registration encompasses the design and manufacture of alternators, alternator brackets, regulators, and converters.

Continue Reading

ISO 9001:2015

is an internationally recognized standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements, and to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system.

APS' ISO 9001:2015 scope encompasses design & manufacture of alternators, alternator brackets, regulators, & converters.

Post thi

The ISO 9001:2015 certification ensures that APS has robust, clearly defined procedures in place in all business areas such as production, supply chain management, engineering, quality, risk management, and customer service. The certification process involves onsite audits and extensive policy and documentation reviews by an independent third party to ensure compliance with the standard's stringent requirements.

Benefits of ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification brings numerous benefits to APS customers, including:



Enhanced Quality: Assurance of high-quality products and services that meet international standards.



Improved Customer Satisfaction: A focus on customer needs and expectations leading to higher satisfaction levels.



Increased Efficiency: Streamlined processes that enhance operational efficiency and reduce waste.

Continual Improvement: A commitment to ongoing improvement in products, services, and processes.

"Achieving ISO 9001:2015 registration is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. This prestigious certification underscores APS's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction," said APS President & CEO Amy Lank. "As APS continues to grow and expand its product offerings, the ISO 9001:2015 certification will serve as a cornerstone of our commitment to exceeding customer expectations and fostering a culture of continuous improvement."

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Since 2006, APS has been designing and manufacturing advanced mobile power systems, alternators, converters, regulators and power generators for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches. The Davenport, Iowa-based company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles. To date, APS products have been used on more than 10,000 vehicles across multiple continents, including Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and Australia.

SOURCE American Power Systems, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED