Ukrainians Consider EU Support In Combating Corruption As Most Relevant

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A recent survey reveals that Ukrainians regard support from the European Union in combating as the most pressing need. Additional priorities include assistance for de-occupied territories, investigation of war crimes, and support for fair justice.

Oleksii Antypovych, Director of the Rating sociological group, shared these insights during the presentation of the sociological research results at Ukrinform.

"When asked what the state needs most, the number one priority is certainly assistance from the EU in the fight against corruption. The second is aid for de-occupied territories, followed by support in judicial investigations of war crimes, support for fair justice and the rule of law, honest courts, and consultations regarding Ukraine's EU accession," he stated.

Antypovych noted that respondents perceive EU assistance in these areas as not being as effective as it could be.

The survey also indicated that among these priorities, EU support in de-occupied territories is considered the most effective, with 48% of respondents rating it positively. Meanwhile, 38% viewed support in the investigation of war crimes as effective.

The nationwide survey was conducted by the Rating sociological group on behalf of the EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine from September 24 to 29, 2024. The sample consisted of 2,000 respondents representing the adult population of Ukraine, excluding temporarily occupied territories and areas lacking Ukrainian mobile coverage. The margin of error is no more than 2.2%, with a confidence level of 0.95.

The survey employed the CATI method (computer-assisted telephone interviews).