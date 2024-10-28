UAE Alumni Commemorate Sir Syed Day In Honor Of AMU Founder, With AMU VC As Chief Guest

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, October 28, 2024: In a significant celebration of educational and cultural ties between the UAE and India, the UAE-based alumni of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) recently gathered at the Coral Beach Resort in Sharjah to honor Sir Syed Day, marking the birth of the university's founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. This event highlights the deep-rooted connections between AMU and the UAE, emphasizing the university's influence and the contributions of its alumni.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has long been a supporter of good relations with India. His father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, laid the groundwork for this relationship in 1975 when he visited AMU and made a generous donation aimed at establishing petroleum studies. Sheikh Zayed recognized India's potential as a major consumer of Abu Dhabi's oil and saw the value in leveraging its human resources for research and innovation in energy.

The legacy of Sheikh Zayed was honored during Sheikh Mohamed's visit to India in January 2017, when the Khalifa Foundation, alongside VPS Healthcare, gifted AMU a digital accelerator worth two million dollars, enhancing cancer treatment capabilities at the university's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

The recent gathering of AMU alumni in the UAE was graced by the presence of AMU's vice chancellor, Dr. Naima Khatoon, the first woman to hold the position. She expressed the importance of maintaining a connection with AMU, noting that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan's vision for modern education continues to inspire countless students.

'In celebrating Sir Syed Day with our esteemed alumni here in the UAE, we honour not just the legacy of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan but also the profound connections that bind us to this remarkable nation. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering knowledge and innovation, ensuring that the ideals of education and community thrive across borders,' said Dr Khatoon.

Organizer Asim Fareed emphasized that the celebration not only honored Sir Syed's contributions but also strengthened the alumni community's bond, showcasing AMU's enduring impact on its graduates and society at large.“It is our way of paying tribute to Sir Syed, whose vision ensured that education thrives in India. We are also thankful to UAE for the constant support and providing us with a land of opportunities. The gathering of more than 600 alumni at one place is a celebration of the positive impact of AMU on our lives and the broader community,” Fareed added.

'Gathering with fellow AMU alumni today to celebrate Sir Syed Day is a powerful reminder of our shared commitment to education and empowerment. Together, we are not just a network; we are a family dedicated to making a positive impact in our communities and beyond,' said Qamar Sherwani, AMU Alumnus.

The event featured cultural performances, discussions on the role of education in shaping futures, and opportunities for alumni to connect and collaborate on initiatives, reinforcing the significance of AMU's global reach and the collective commitment to its mission of education and empowerment.