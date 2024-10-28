Crunch Partners With NBA Shooting Guard James Harden To Bring Three New State-Of-The-Art Fitness Facilities To Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch today announces the opening of three new state-of-the-art Crunch facilities in Texas, operated by Crunch franchisee Harman Fitness and in partnership with James Harden, star shooting guard for the LA Clippers. Opening in Winter 2025, Crunch Humble , Crunch Copperwood

and Crunch Kirkwood

will be located across the greater Houston area, creating new fitness offerings for residents of Humble, Copperwood, and Westside Houston, Texas.



Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Humble, Crunch Copperwood, and Crunch Kirkwood will offer a special addition of "HIIT Like Harden" classes as a nod to Harden along with Crunch's top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Olympic lifting platforms, Hot Yoga, Ride cycling classes, TRX®, a functional HIITZoneTM training area with indoor turf, tanning, red light therapy, Stretching Zone, HydroMassage®, Kids Crunch babysitting, saunas, cryotherapy and more.

Harman Fitness owns and operates Crunch locations across the country. With the additions of Crunch Humble, Crunch Copperwood, and Crunch Kirkwood, the franchisee will operate seven Crunch gyms in Texas and over 40 Crunch gyms nationwide. James Harden is on the growing roster of professional athletes who are Crunch franchise owners, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Dak Prescott.



"We are thrilled to work with James Harden to expand the Crunch Fitness brand in the greater Houston area with the opening of three brand new, state-of-the-art gyms," said Curtis Harman, CEO at Harman Fitness.

"James shares our mission to make fitness accessible to everyone, and these new locations will offer affordable membership options, high-quality equipment, and a welcoming 'No Judgments' environment where all members can achieve their fitness goals. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, you'll find something you love at Crunch."

Crunch ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Crunch continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

For more information and to sign up, prospective members can visit crunchhumble , crunchcopperwood ,

or crunchkirkwood .

The first 500 members of each gym will join for only $1 and get their first month free.

Crunch is also expanding its team within the greater Houston area and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out, but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today on Indeed.

For more information, please visit crunchhumble , crunchcopperwood ,

or crunchkirkwood .

About Crunch:

Crunch

is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED