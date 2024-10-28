'Stay Away From Salman Khan Case': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Warns Pappu Yadav 'Sudhar Jao Warna Dekh Lenge...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pappu Yadav, and Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia, reportedly received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. An clip of the threat went on social on Monday. In the viral clip, a caller could be heard saying, "Sudhar jao warna dekh hi lenge hum. [Correct yourself or we will see you]"

Mint could not verify the authenticity of the audio

The caller was by the name "ajjulowarence", as per a video. He claimed to be a henchman of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang . The caller was speaking about a "political" statement made by the Bihar MP. The call was made around 9:45 am on Monday, News 18 reported.

“Why do you get involved in this trouble. Why do you give statements against Lawrence Bishnoi. Attempts were made to talk to you several times, why are you not picking up the phone," the caller said.

The caller also claimed that "they are continuously surveying several of Yada's locations and intend to kill him," the Times of India reported. Police sources were quoted as saying that the caller warned Yadav to stay away from the Salman Khan case.

In the wake of the reported threats, MP Pappu Yadav requested increased security from the Centre. He demanded to increases his security cover from 'Y' to 'Z'.

According to a letter shared by news agency IANS, Yadav cited threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and warned that both the central and Bihar governments would be responsible for his safety.

The purported letter stated that, "Today, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is continuously committing incidents in the country. Being a political person, I protested against the incident."

"After I opposed [Bishnoi's moves], the head of Lawrence Bishnoi gang has threatened to kill me...," the letter read. A copy of the recording was said to have been attached with the letter.

Yadav also demanded to be escorted in every district of Bihar and special security arrangements at the place of any event of public gathering.

Why is Bishnoi gang issuing threats to Pappu Yadav?

Yadav had met Baba Siddique's son. Zeeshan Siddique on October 24. Baba Siddique was shot dead in October and a person, who claimed to be a member of the Bishoi gang, had taken responsibility of the attack .

In a social media post, Yadav said he couldn't meet Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during his visit to Mumbai but spoke with him on the phone. Salman Khan is also on Lawrence Bishnoi's radar and has received several death threats from the gang after the blackbuck incident.

"I am returning from Mumbai. Could not meet Salman Khan as he was busy shooing away from the city. I want to assure him 'main hoon na'. I had a long conversation with him on the phone. He is fearless and brave. He said his work and humanity was of prime importance to him. I am with you in every situation," Yadav tweeted in a post in Hindi.

Earlier, Yadav had called Lawrence Bishnoi's gang a petty criminal in a post on X. Yada had posted , "A criminal sitting in jail challenges. He is killing people and everyone is a mute spectator. Sometimes Moosewala, sometimes the head of Karni Sena, now an industrialist politician was killed.

"If the law permits, this Lawrence Bishnoi will be arrested within 24 hours," Yadav added.