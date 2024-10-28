Mexico’S Nearshoring Boost: A Modest 0.2% GDP Growth Amidst Regional Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's is experiencing a subtle shift due to nearshoring, a trend of relocating multinational companies closer to their target markets.



Mark Thomas, the World representative for Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela, estimates that this relocation has contributed approximately 0.2% to Mexico's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



While the national impact seems modest, certain regions are reaping significant benefits. Monterrey in Nuevo León, along with areas in the Bajío and Northern Border, have emerged as major winners in this economic reshuffling.



In addition, these localized gains highlight the uneven distribution of nearshoring's advantages across the country. However, this influx of investment has brought its own set of challenges.



Thomas points out that regions now face issues related to water and energy availability, land costs, and shortages of skilled workers. These obstacles need addressing to fully capitalize on the nearshoring trend.







Thomas emphasizes that Mexico stands unrivaled in Latin America and the Caribbean for attracting investments seeking to relocate supply chains.



He describes nearshoring as a geopolitical movement, largely influenced by the state of US-China relations. In this global readjustment, Mexico presents itself as a natural destination for companies reassessing their international strategies.

Mexico's Strategic Role in Nearshoring

Interestingly, Mexico's true competition in this nearshoring process comes from Asian countries like Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea.



This global perspective underscores the importance of Mexico's strategic position in the Americas. Looking ahead, Thomas stresses the need to focus on productivity growth and investment to create more productive jobs.



He sees this as part of a broader, more complex issue of economic development. Thomas argues that increasing competition across various sectors, including finance, is crucial for boosting overall productivity.



The World Bank representative dismisses the idea of replicating international industrial policies in Mexico. Instead, he highlights the country's struggle with converting small businesses into larger enterprises, attributing this to a lack of competition in many sectors.



Thomas supports the new government's strategy of leveraging regional advantages and promoting territorial rights. He believes this approach is more relevant to Mexico's context, allowing for a focus on regional economic strengths and addressing territorial constraints.



The expert concludes by emphasizing the importance of understanding geographical processes to optimize nearshoring benefits.



He suggests that focusing on physical dimensions and sectors with high potential could lead to significant economic gains for Mexico. This approach is crucial in the evolving global landscape.

MENAFN28102024007421016031ID1108824646