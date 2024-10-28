Israeli attacks on UN-run school in Gaza result in death of over 11 civilians

(MENAFN) The recent Israeli airstrike on Asma School, a UN-run facility sheltering displaced civilians in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, has resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals, with 20 others injured, according to medical sources. This attack marks the second strike on the same school within a matter of days; the previous airstrike on October 19 had already claimed at least 10 lives.



Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip has led to systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship. Such actions raise significant legal concerns, as targeting civilian facilities may constitute a war crime under international law. The Israeli military has intensified its operations following a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.



The humanitarian impact of the conflict has been devastating, with nearly 43,000 reported deaths, primarily among women and children, and over 100,000 injuries according to local health authorities. The majority of Gaza's population has been displaced amid a severe blockade, resulting in critical shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.



Moreover, Israel is facing allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in Gaza, highlighting the growing international scrutiny over its military operations and treatment of civilians in the region.

