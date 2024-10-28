Georgia’s leader rejects to acknowledge election results, blames Russia of intervention

(MENAFN) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili declared on Sunday her refusal to acknowledge the results of the recent parliamentary elections, citing alleged Russian interference as a significant factor in undermining Georgia’s sovereignty. She stated, “As the last independent institution, I cannot recognize these elections—it would legitimize Russia’s takeover of Georgia.” Zourabichvili emphasized the historical struggles of Georgians, insisting that they would not surrender their aspirations for a European future.



Preliminary results from the indicated a win for the ruling Georgian Dream party, which obtained approximately 53.93 percent of the vote. In contrast, several opposition groups secured smaller shares, with the Coalition for Change receiving 11.03 percent, Unity-UNM at 10.16 percent, Strong Georgia with 8.81 percent, and Gakharia for Georgia garnering 7.77 percent. Despite the ruling party’s success, Zourabichvili criticized the electoral process, labeling it a manifestation of “hybrid warfare” orchestrated by Russia to enhance its influence over Georgian politics.



In her address from the Presidential Palace, Zourabichvili asserted that the integrity of Georgia's European future is under threat. She strongly condemned any attempts at Russian infiltration and occupation, declaring, “We reject Russia’s infiltration and occupation.” Aligning herself with opposition sentiments, she urged international allies to support the Georgian people by opposing what she termed an “illegitimate government.”



Zourabichvili called for a demonstration in front of the Parliament Building in Tbilisi on Monday evening, inviting the public and opposition leaders to unite against the election results. As of now, there has been no response from Russian authorities regarding Zourabichvili’s accusations of interference in the electoral process.

