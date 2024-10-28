Verve Unveils Game-Changing Nutrition Products: Raising The Bar For Wellness And Self-Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Verve Eclipse Duo all-natural formula is designed to calm busy minds so that you can drift off faster and wake up refreshed.

The founder of Myprotein®, Oliver Cookson, unveils his latest nutrition innovations with his game-changing wellness brand, Verve.

- Rosie Millen, nutritionistUNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading the charge in a new wave of nutrition, Verve , the pioneering UK-based wellness brand, from the founder of Myprotein®, unveils its latest range of cutting-edge nutrition products.Building on the runaway success of its daily greens powder, Transparent Greens V80, the new lineup includes products meticulously designed to build positive daily habits for modern health needs. There's an energising and immune-boosting new greens powder, V40, the stress-busting Honest Mushrooms , skin-enhancing Naked Beauty, and the game-changing Verve Eclipse Duo for optimised sleep.The four, new scientifically-advanced formulations offer 24 hour wellness by combining the power of natural ingredients with the latest in nutritional science.Product Highlights and PricingNEW Naked Beauty (£80 One-Time Purchase | £65 Rolling Subscription | £179 Quarterly Subscription): A beauty-from-within supplement featuring marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, essential vitamins and a probiotic blend to support gut health, intrinsically linked to skin health. This powerful formula, blends ingredients to help support collagen production, improve skin elasticity, and provide deep hydration for a smoother, more youthful complexion.NEW Verve Eclipse Duo (£40 One-Time Purchase | £35 Rolling Subscription | £96 Quarterly Subscription): A premium sleep support combining the best of natural ingredients like melatonin-rich Montmorency Cherry and calming botanicals such as Passionflower and Chamomile. To help optimise mental and physical performance every day, Verve Eclipse Duo all-natural formula is designed to calm busy minds so that you can drift off faster and wake up refreshed.NEW Honest Mushrooms (£49 One-Time Purchase | £39 Rolling Subscription | £99 Quarterly Subscription): A sophisticated blend of adaptogenic and functional mushrooms like Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Cordyceps, have been selected for their benefits for supporting mental clarity, cognitive performance, and immune resilience. Honest Mushrooms offers a holistic approach to helping manage stress and fatigue, making it the ideal companion for a busy lifestyle.NEW Transparent Greens V40 (£40 One-Time Purchase | £35 Rolling Subscription | £96 Quarterly Subscription): A streamlined version of the V80, Transparent Greens V40 provides essential daily nutritional support with a carefully selected blend of natural ingredients, making it the perfect powder for those looking for a simpler, more focused greens solution.Transparent Greens V80 (£75 One-Time Purchase | £60 Rolling Subscription | £165 Quarterly Subscription): The flagship greens powder is loaded with 80 all-natural ingredients, delivering a potent combination of superfoods, adaptogens, and vitamins for daily vitality. Ideal for those seeking comprehensive health support to enhance energy, improve digestion, and boost immune function.Founded by industry trailblazer Oliver Cookson, the brain behind Myprotein®, and backed by an experienced team including CEO Georgia Copp-Barton, Verve has already made a name for itself as a brand synonymous with transparency, quality, and sustainability.Endorsed by Industry ExpertsFormulated by Cookson and his team which include highly acclaimed pharmacists and masters in Pharmaceutical Analysis and Nutritional Medicine, the launch of Verve's new range has already garnered praise from health and wellness professionals, including nutritionist Rosie Millen, and fitness expert James Stirling.Rosie Millen, nutritionist, said:“In a market flooded with ambiguous 'proprietary blends', Verve stands out by offering full disclosure of their ingredients and their benefits. Their new range, particularly the Honest Mushrooms Mix 21, represents a significant advancement in accessible, high-quality nutrition supplements. It's refreshing to see a brand so dedicated to empowering consumers with knowledge and superior products."Oliver Cookson, Verve's founder, said:“We're on a mission to break down the barriers between people and their wellbeing. Wellness should be accessible, straightforward, and effective. The supplement industry has been plagued by confusion and misinformation for too long. With Verve, we're changing that narrative by ensuring full transparency about our ingredients and their benefits, making it easy for our customers to understand exactly what they're consuming and why.”Redefining Health and Wellness – For GoodWith a rapidly growing community and stellar reviews already pouring in for its disruptive green powder drink, Transparent Greens V80, Verve is not just a brand-it's becoming a movement. TikTok searches for Verve have surged by 800%, and the hashtag #VaVaVerve has amassed over 33,000 views, a testament to the brand's resonating impact and widespread appeal that look set to grow with this amazing lineup of innovative new products.Buy at vavaverve

