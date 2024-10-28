Boeing plans on offloading space business

(MENAFN) is reportedly exploring the possibility of selling its NASA business, which includes the struggling Starliner program and its support operations for the International Space Station (ISS). This information comes from a report by The Wall Street Journal, which cites sources familiar with the company’s internal discussions.



While Boeing is contemplating offloading certain space assets, it is expected to maintain its involvement in some key programs, particularly the Space Launch System (SLS). The SLS is a super-heavy expendable launch vehicle that plays a crucial role in NASA's Moon exploration initiatives. It successfully completed its inaugural flight two years ago, but the production process has been marred by various challenges, including quality control issues.



The Starliner spacecraft, designed to transport crews of up to seven astronauts to and from the ISS, has faced significant setbacks. Originally slated to become operational in 2017, the program has encountered multiple delays due to engineering and management difficulties. The most recent crew flight test, which took place in June, ended in partial failure when the spacecraft's thrusters malfunctioned as it approached the ISS. This incident led to the decision to return the spacecraft to Earth without its astronauts, further highlighting the program's ongoing struggles.



Boeing's potential divestiture of its space-related assets aligns with a broader strategy initiated by the company's new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, who aims to streamline operations and reduce financial losses. Notably, even prior to Ortberg's appointment in August, Boeing had engaged in discussions with potential buyers, including Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos.



As Boeing navigates these challenges and considers the sale of its underperforming space business, the decision reflects the company's efforts to refocus its resources and strengthen its overall financial standing. The outcome of these deliberations could significantly impact Boeing's future direction in the competitive aerospace sector.

