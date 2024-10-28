Kaon Interactive Recognized In Gartner's Hype Cycle For Sales Revenue Technology: Driving Business Impact For The World's Largest B2B Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kaon Interactive , the leading provider of digital customer engagement solutions, is proud to be included in Gartner's prestigious Hype Cycle for Sales Revenue for 2024. This recognition highlights Kaon's innovations in transforming digital sales experiences, enabling the world's largest B2B enterprises to effectively engage, educate, and convert prospects to customers .

Kaon Interactive's seamlessly integrates Interactive Demo Applications , Visual Collaboration , Generative AI , and AR/VR technologies into one cohesive Customer Technology Platform . By providing interactive and immersive solution demonstrations, Kaon has empowered global B2B companies to engage their customers in impactful, value-driven conversations that accelerate buying decisions. This inclusion by Gartner underscores Kaon's vital role in helping companies streamline sales processes and increase revenue through digital transformation.

Key Business Impact Highlights:



Increased Buyer Engagement:

Kaon's digital platform offers personalized, interactive demos that significantly boost customer engagement and sales enablement.

Improved Sales Effectiveness:

B2B enterprises using Kaon's platform have seen higher conversion rates, as the solution enables sellers to clearly communicate product differentiation and value. Scalable Digital Experiences:

The platform's ability to integrate cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI and AR/VR allows companies to scale these experiences globally across sales teams and client bases.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner for our contributions to sales revenue technology. This inclusion reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative digital experiences that help our customers stay ahead of industry changes while achieving meaningful business results," said Dana Drissel, CMO of Kaon Interactive . "Our platform addresses the evolving needs of B2B companies who need to simplify complex sales processes and foster deep customer connections."

Kaon Interactive continues to partner with some of the world's largest brands across life sciences, industrial manufacturing, technology, and more, helping them adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing digital sales environment.

About Kaon Interactive:

Kaon Interactive is a B2B digital customer technology platform that helps global enterprises effectively communicate complex product or service offerings. Through interactive 3D product tours, AR/VR experiences, AI and other cutting-edge technologies, Kaon empowers sales teams to engage and educate customers, driving sales growth and customer success.

About Gartner: Gartner, Inc., is the world's leading research and advisory company. They equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice, and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Their unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced, and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. They are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 15,000 organizations in over 100 countries - across all major functions, in every industry, and enterprise size.

