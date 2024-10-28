(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Reejig's comprehensive empowers HR teams and people leaders to create skill-forward organizations and cultivate meaningful careers

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reejig , the global leader in workforce

intelligence, today unveils its advanced Workforce Intelligence Suite capabilities powered by its proprietary Work OntologyTM and independently audited Ethical AI. Reejig uses its independently audited Ethical AI and its proprietary Work OntologyTM to reinvent and mobilize the workforce, implement AI, and reskill and retain employees-ensuring that every worker can thrive in the new world of work.

Building on the success of its Work OntologyTM, which categorized work into industry-specific tasks, skills, and expertise, the new Workforce Intelligence Suite delivers tools like the AI Potential Index and Operational Efficiency Index to help organizations assess AI and automation opportunities as well as track technology-driven improvements.

"AI is driving a once-in-a-generation change in the world of work, and leaders must boldly reinvent their workforce to remain competitive and foster a culture of innovation,"

said Siobhan Savage, CEO of Reejig. "Our workforce intelligence equips organizations to navigate this new landscape, helping them embrace AI while ensuring everyone has access to meaningful work. There has never been a more urgent moment for Reejig's mission of Zero Wasted Potential than right now.

The Workforce Intelligence Suite also enables organizations to accurately project ROI timelines for their AI initiatives through its Time to Benefit Realization tool. With its integrated AI Implementation and Reskilling Roadmaps, the suite provides both the technical framework for AI deployment and a comprehensive plan that ensures every employee is reskilled to meet future demands, driving both immediate and long-term success.

Key Features of the Workforce Intelligence Suite



AI Potential Index: Measures the AI potential of every task, job, and organization to pinpoint where AI can unlock the most value.

Operational Efficiency Index: Tracks the improvement in operational efficiency driven by AI and technology adoption.

Time to Benefit Realization: Predicts the timeframe to achieve value from AI implementations, helping organizations forecast ROI.

Task Duplication & Workforce Bloat Identification: Identifies redundant tasks and workforce inefficiencies, enabling companies to streamline operations.

Task Velocity Insights: Measures how quickly tasks can be completed with AI, improving workflow speed and productivity.

AI Implementation Roadmap: Provides a strategic plan for deploying AI within the organization. Reskilling Roadmap: Guides organizations in preparing employees for future jobs, ensuring they remain relevant and engaged.

A Bold and Responsible Approach to Workforce Transformation

Organizations must embrace AI and automation boldly and responsibly to create a sustainable workforce. Reejig's mission is to ensure that companies are not just adopting technology for efficiency, but also creating a culture of opportunity and inclusion, where every employee can thrive.

By providing clear intelligence around AI's impact on work and actionable roadmaps for reskilling and transformation, Reejig ensures organizations are prepared for the future without leaving anyone behind.

Live Launch at Gartner ReimagineHR in Orlando

Reejig will officially release the Workforce Intelligence Suite at Gartner ReimagineHR in Orlando, from Oct. 28 - 30. Attendees will experience a live demonstration of how this new product identifies AI opportunities, streamlines operations, and builds adaptive, future-proof

workforces.

With customers like Deloitte, Macquarie, KPMG, and Reckitt already exploring the potential of Reejig's Work OntologyTM and Workforce Intelligence, this launch represents the next chapter in our commitment to creating zero wasted potential in every organization.

For more information or to book a demonstration, visit us at booth #124

at Gartner ReimagineHR or contact our media team at [email protected] .

About Reejig

Reejig is a workforce intelligence platform on a mission to create Zero Wasted Potential. By combining independently audited Ethical AI, Work OntologyTM, and predictive intelligence, Reejig empowers organizations to make bold, strategic decisions about AI adoption, workforce mobilization, and reskilling-ensuring everyone has access to meaningful work. Through the Reejig platform and integration with existing HCM systems, Reejig enables worker mobility and workforce agility, ensuring companies remain competitive and future-ready.

Media Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Reejig

