Palestinian Figure Marwan Barghouthi Brutally Assaulted In Israeli Occupation's Prison

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Commission of Detainees, and the Prisoners Society stated, Monday, that the Secretary of Fatah movement in the West Marwan Barghouthi and fellow prisoners were subjected to brutal in the cell of Megiddo Prison.

In a press release, the society said that Barghouthi and number of his comrades suffered serious attacks last September.

The Injuries were in his head, ears, ribs and limbs confirmed the society's lawyer after several attempts to visit him, the statement added.

The commission considered these brutal attacks a clear attempt to assassinate these jailed movement leaders, especially with the nonstop assault against them, including Barghouthi who faced two previous assaulted.

The statement noted that the occupation's prison isolates dozens of prisoner leader under harsh condition subjecting them to repeated assaults.

Many incidents have been documented by legal teams after visiting and witnessing the range of torture crimes, starvation, and medical crimes that reached their peak since the beginning of war, the statement pointed out.

The statement emphasized that what is happening inside those cells showed the genocide crimes that the Israeli occupation continue to commit against the Palestinian with many deaths and only 41 identity announced.

Marwan Barghouthi is a member of Fatah Central Committee, has been detained since 2002, sentenced for five life sentences and 40 years. (end)

