Brain Health Supplements Market To Hit USD 19.3 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brain supplements is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to growing awareness regarding mental health issues.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Brain Health Supplements size will record USD 19.3 billion by 2032. Innovation in supplement formulations and the increasing popularity of nootropics will accelerate industry expansion over 2024–2032. Advances in ingredient science led to the development of more effective products that enhance cognitive functions such as memory, focus, and mental clarity.

Request for a sample of this research report @







As consumers seek out solutions for improved brain performance, nootropic supplements gain traction for their potential to boost cognitive abilities. This trend towards cutting-edge formulations and heightened interest in cognitive enhancement fuels market expansion and consumer adoption.

For instance, in April 2024, Olly introduced a line of nootropic-infused brain health supplements designed to enhance focus, energy, calm, and cognitive function, including Focus Buddies Brainy L'OLLY Pops with Cognizin® Citicoline as part of a five-product series. This development highlights a trend towards more specialized, scientifically-backed supplements, which could drive market expansion and encourage other companies to develop similar advanced formulations, ultimately broadening the range of options available to consumers seeking cognitive enhancement.

Prescription to garner more attention

The brain health supplements market from prescription segment will observe commendable expansion by 2032, attributed to the growing reliance on clinically validated and doctor-recommended products for cognitive health. Prescription supplements often offer higher efficacy and targeted benefits, appealing to consumers seeking reliable solutions for conditions like memory impairment or cognitive decline. Additionally, increasing healthcare provider endorsements and integration into treatment plans contribute to the segment's dominance. The emphasis on evidence-based results and personalized treatment further strengthens the prescription segment's position in the industry.

Attention & focus to retain its prominence

The brain health supplements market from attention & focus segment will gain a considerable foothold by 2032 due to increasing consumer demand for products that enhance cognitive performance and concentration. With a growing emphasis on productivity and mental sharpness, supplements targeting attention and focus are becoming highly sought after. The rising prevalence of attention-related issues, such as ADHD and general cognitive fatigue, further drives demand. Innovations in supplement formulations designed to improve mental clarity and focus contribute substantially to this segment's dominance in the market.

Europe to contribute significantly

Europe brain health supplements market will experience a remarkable CAGR during 2024 and 2032, propelled by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing consumer awareness about cognitive health. The region's robust focus on preventative healthcare, coupled with a growing aging population concerned about cognitive decline, drives demand for brain health supplements. Additionally, ample investments in research and development, alongside a well-established distribution network. Europe's emphasis on wellness and proactive health management positions it as a key contributor to the global business.

Brain Health Supplements Industry Players

Major players in the brain health supplements market include Accelerated Intelligence Inc., HVMN Inc., Natural Factors USA, Onnit Labs, Inc., Quincy Bioscience, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alternascript, Intelligent Labs, NOW Foods, Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, among others.

These companies are expanding their industry share through strategic initiatives such as developing advanced formulations, investing in research and development, and enhancing marketing efforts. They are focusing on creating supplements with scientifically backed ingredients to ensure efficacy and safety, which helps build consumer trust. Additionally, players are expanding their distribution channels through online platforms and partnerships with healthcare providers, increasing product accessibility.

In March 2024, BioTRUST Nutrition launched Eternal Mind, a cognitive support supplement featuring PLT's Nutricog Cognitive Performance Complex, clinically shown to improve learning, memory, attention, focus, and executive function for enhanced brain longevity.

Request for Report Customization @

Major players in brain health supplements market include Accelerated Intelligence Inc., Alternascript, HVMN Inc., Intelligent Labs, Natural Factors USA, NOW Foods, Onnit Labs, Inc., Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd, Quincy Bioscience, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Data validation

1.4 Data collection

1.5 Forecast parameters

1.6 Data sources

1.6.1 Primary

1.6.2 Secondary

1.6.2.1 Paid sources

1.6.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of brain diseases

3.2.1.2 Growing awareness regarding mental health issues

3.2.1.3 Increasing adoption of natural and herbal health products

3.2.1.4 Increase in geriatric population

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Side effects associated with supplements

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.5.1 Supplier power

3.5.2 Buyer power

3.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.5.4 Threat of substitutes

3.5.5 Industry rivalry

3.6 PESTEL analysis

Browse more clinical nutrition industry reports @

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ... Read More News @