Monday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday's highlights include Galatasaray vs Besiktas in the Süperlig and Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. The Bola de Ouro (Ballon d'Or) award ceremony is also a notable event featured in today's exciting lineup of games and events.

See schedules and where to watch today's football games live

Süperlig







11:00 AM – Istanbul Basaksehir vs Eyurspor – Disney+

2:00 PM – Galatasaray vs Besiktas – Disney+







11:00 AM – Red Bull Bragantino vs São Paulo – TNT, MAX, and Youtube/@paulistão

3:00 PM – Palmeiras vs Novorizontino – Youtube/@paulistão





2:00 PM – Germany vs Australia – Disney+





3:00 PM – Bodo/Glimt vs Rosenborg – OneFootball





4:30 PM – Racing Ferrol vs Tenerife – Disney+





5:00 PM – Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao – ESPN 4 and Disney+





5:00 PM – Blackpool vs Wigan – Disney+





5:15 PM – AVS vs Porto – ESPN 2 and Disney+







6:00 PM – Coritiba vs CRB – Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr



7:00 PM – Ituano vs Santos – Premiere

9:00 PM – América-MG vs Sport – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr







7:00 PM – Cuiabá vs Corinthians – Premiere

9:00 PM – Vasco vs Bahia – Sportv and Premiere







7:45 PM – Cincinnati FC vs New York City – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)

10:00 PM – Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)





9:00 PM – Huracán vs Central Córdoba – Disney+





4:00 PM – Bola de Ouro (Ballon d'Or) Award Ceremony – TNT and MAX





