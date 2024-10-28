عربي


Monday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


10/28/2024 7:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday's football highlights include Galatasaray vs Besiktas in the Süperlig and Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. The Bola de Ouro (Ballon d'Or) award ceremony is also a notable event featured in today's exciting lineup of games and events.
See schedules and where to watch today's football games live
Süperlig


  • 11:00 AM – Istanbul Basaksehir vs Eyurspor – Disney+
  • 2:00 PM – Galatasaray vs Besiktas – Disney+

Paulistão Sub-20 (semifinal-first leg)

  • 11:00 AM – Red Bull Bragantino vs São Paulo – TNT, MAX, and Youtube/@paulistão
  • 3:00 PM – Palmeiras vs Novorizontino – Youtube/@paulistão

International Friendly (Women's)

  • 2:00 PM – Germany vs Australia – Disney+


Eliteserien (Norway)

  • 3:00 PM – Bodo/Glimt vs Rosenborg – OneFootball

La Liga 2

  • 4:30 PM – Racing Ferrol vs Tenerife – Disney+

La Liga

  • 5:00 PM – Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao – ESPN 4 and Disney+

EFL League One

  • 5:00 PM – Blackpool vs Wigan – Disney+

Liga Portugal

  • 5:15 PM – AVS vs Porto – ESPN 2 and Disney+

Brasileirão Série B

  • 6:00 PM – Coritiba vs CRB – Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 7:00 PM – Ituano vs Santos – Premiere
  • 9:00 PM – América-MG vs Sport – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Brasileirão

  • 7:00 PM – Cuiabá vs Corinthians – Premiere
  • 9:00 PM – Vasco vs Bahia – Sportv and Premiere

MLS (Playoffs)

  • 7:45 PM – Cincinnati FC vs New York City – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
  • 10:00 PM – Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)

Campeonato Argentino

  • 9:00 PM – Huracán vs Central Córdoba – Disney+

Special Event

  • 4:00 PM – Bola de Ouro (Ballon d'Or) Award Ceremony – TNT and MAX

Where to watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas live; see schedule

  • The Galatasaray vs Besiktas game will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 2:00 PM.

What time is the Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao game?

  • The Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao game will be broadcast live on ESPN 4 and Disney+ at 5:00 PM.

The Rio Times

