(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Iran's ability to develop missiles has taken a significant hit following a recent Israeli military operation. The attack carried out on October 26, 2024, targeted key Iranian facilities involved in missile production and air defense systems.



This action marks a notable shift in the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Israeli Prime described the operation as successful and precise.



He stated that the strike achieved its goals, affecting Iran's defensive capabilities and missile development program. The attack was a response to Iran's earlier missile and drone assault on Israel in October 2023.



The Israeli operation, lasting three hours, struck about 20 targets across Iran. These included sites in Tehran, Isfahan, and western provinces.



Fighter jets, intelligence aircraft, and refueling planes were used in the attack. Long-range drones and air-launched missiles reportedly caused substantial damage to Iranian facilities.







Experts suggest that the strike could delay Iran's missile program by up to two years. The operation targeted critical components used in producing ballistic missiles.



This setback may significantly disrupt Iran's ability to manufacture advanced missiles in the near future. The attack resulted in the loss of at least four Iranian soldiers.

Israel's Open Strike on Iran

Iran has downplayed the extent of the damage, but Israeli and Western sources indicate otherwise. The strike also weakened Iran's air defense systems, potentially leaving the country more vulnerable to future attacks.



This operation represents the first time Israe has openly admitted to striking targets within Iran. Previous covert actions have been attributed to Israel but never officially acknowledged.



The attack adds another layer to the complex relationship between the two nations. The international community has responded cautiously to this development.



The United States confirmed it was informed about the attack beforehand but emphasized its non-involvement. Several countries in the region have called for restraint to prevent further escalation.



The strike occurred against a backdrop of ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. It highlights the intricate web of relationships and tensions in the Middle East.



The long-term effects of this operation on regional stability remain to be seen. Israel's decision to carry out this attack came after Iran 's unprecedented missile assault in October 2024.



During that incident, Iran launched over 300 projectiles towards Israel. Israel's advanced air defense systems successfully intercepted most of these missiles. As both nations consider their next moves, the international community watches closely.



This strike by Israel has altered the dynamics of missile development in the region. However, its full impact on the broader Middle East situation is yet to unfold.

MENAFN28102024007421016031ID1108824087