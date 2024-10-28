North Korea’S Arsenal Unleashed: 9 Million Artillery Shells Fuel Russia’S War Machine

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) North Korea has sent 9 million artillery shells to Russia, escalating its support for Moscow's war efforts. This revelation, disclosed by South Korean intelligence, has sent shockwaves through the international community.



The sheer volume of ammunition highlights the depth of cooperation between these two nations. The transfer of artillery shells began in mid-2022 and has continued at an alarming pace.



South Korean officials estimate that North Korea ships about 1 million rounds each month to Russia. This steady flow of munitions provides crucial support for Russian forces engaged in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



In addition, satellite imagery has revealed the scale of this operation. Over 20,000 containers have moved from North Korea's northeastern port of Rason to Russia's Far East.



If filled with 152mm artillery shells, these containers could hold up to 9.4 million rounds. This massive transfer dwarfs the European Union's goal of supplying Ukraine with 1 million rounds annually.





North Korea-Russia Alliance

North Korea's involvement extends beyond ammunition supply. Reports suggest that Pyongyang has also sent troops to Russia. Approximately 1,500 North Korean special forces soldiers arrived in Vladivostok in October 2023.



In addition, these troops are reportedly preparing for potential deployment to combat zones in Ukraine. The ability to produce such vast quantities of ammunition stems from North Korea's industrial capacity.



The country operates around 200 munitions factories, many hidden underground. These facilities now run at full capacity to meet Russia's demands. North Korea's abundant metal resources, including 5 billion tons of iron ore, fuel this production.



In exchange for its support, North Korea likely receives valuable military technology from Russia. This could include advancements in intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear submarines.



Such an exchange would significantly boost North Korea's military capabilities and alter regional power dynamics. This growing alliance between North Korea and Russia raises serious concerns globally.



It challenges international sanctions and threatens stability in both Eastern Europe and East Asia. The situation presents a complex problem for world leaders seeking to maintain peace and security.



As this partnership deepens, its impact on global affairs continues to unfold. The international community now faces the task of addressing this new axis of cooperation.



In short, the coming months may reveal further developments in this evolving geopolitical landscape.



