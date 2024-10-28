'No Big Deal' By Dean Brownrout Named Finalist In 21St Annual Best Book Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former business executive's new memoir, No Big Deal, is a humorous and nostalgic tale

First-time author is honored by the American Book Fest

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Music business veteran Dean Brownrout's“No Big Deal: Chasing the indie music dream in the last days of the record business” was named a finalist in the Performing Arts: Film, Theater, Dance, Music category of the 2024 Best Book Awards. The American Book Fest's international awards program, for mainstream, indie, and self-published titles, is one of the world's largest, annually yielding thousands of entries. Winners and finalists of the competition join a prestigious group of past awardees, including Sue Grafton, Amy Tan, Clive Barker, Brad Thor, and Kitty Kelley.

This honor adds yet another testimonial to a growing list of steadily earned accolades and achievements for the book and the first-time author.

“No Big Deal” sold out its first printing on the day of release, and quickly shot to the top of both the Amazon heavy metal and rock band biography charts. Book trade publication Kirkus Reviews called it,“an exceedingly intelligent book, written by a thoughtful student of music business history.” The Buffalo News said,“Brownrout tells glorious tales of the record business's last gasp.” Critics have cited the author's,“razor sharp, deadpan wit,”“self-deprecating humor,” and his,“natural storytelling gifts.”

"No Big Deal" has also received significant music industry praise: Francis Macdonald, of BMX Bandits and Teenage Fanclub says,“It made me nostalgic for the pre-internet record industry.” John Lay, former co-manager of Squeeze and Jools Holland calls "No Big Deal,"“an honest, unvarnished portrayal of the independent record business at the end of the 20th century, and a well-told personal tale that steers away from showbiz cliches.” And Robert Singerman, former manager of the Smithereens, and former agent to R.E.M. and the Violent Femmes succinctly summarized his reaction to the book:“It's a Big Deal, for sure.”

Brownrout's tragicomic memoir of his 25 years in the music business covers an important period in the evolution of the recording industry, as LPs were morphing into CDs, and the internet loomed. Starting out as an enterprising teenage concert promoter in the late 1970s, Brownrout rode the business on punk, new wave, and metal, until finding himself and founding the independent record label, Big Deal. Along the way he relates encounters with the Rolling Stones, Beastie Boys, Bob Dylan, Grace Jones, models, actors, and countless fringe characters and luminaries-and discusses the pivotal role he played in the early career of artists like the Goo Goo Dolls and Metallica.

Ira Robbins, the highly regarded author, founder of Trouser Press magazine, and editor of the essential Trouser Press Record Guides, provides the foreword to the book.

"No Big Deal” is available through Amazon and other traditional book outlets.

Author site: nobigdeal

Guernica Editions: guernicaeditions

Publicity & marketing: Anna van Valkenburg

BOOK PUB. DATE: October 1, 2024

PAGES: 178

PRICE: $18.95 us/$22.95 cad

ISBN: 978-1-77183-909-9

No Big Deal by Dean Brownrout

Guernica Editions

