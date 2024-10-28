Leawo Declares Blu-Ray Player Will Stay Free With All Powerful Features Uncharged

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leawo Software has announced that its Blu-ray Player will continue to be free, offering powerful playback features without hidden fees.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leawo Software announced that its popular player software Leawo Blu-ray Player will remain free, continuing to offer its full powerful features at no cost.

The announcement follows recent speculation in the about potential pricing changes for various software tools. Many users feared that Leawo Blu-ray Player, known for its impressive features, might switch to a paid model, limiting access to essential playback features. Leawo wants to assure users that the program will remain free, with no disruption to its core functionality.

Key Features of Leawo Blu-Ray Player:

- Play Blu-ray/DVD disc of all regions

As a region-free Blu-ray player, Leawo Blu-ray Player lets user enjoy Blu-ray discs, DVDs, and ISO files from any region - A, B, or C for Blu-rays, and regions 0-6 for DVDs. No matter what disc protection and region restriction of the Blu-ray/DVD disc, homemade or commercial, this player ensures smooth, high-quality playback.

- Supports Various Formats

As one of the best Blu-ray player software and media player software in the world, the player is designed to handle a wide range of video and audio formats, including MP4, AVI, MKV, MOV, FLAC, MP3 and more. This versatility ensures that users don't need multiple players for different formats - Leawo Blu-ray Player does it all.

- Premium Audio and Visual Experience

For those who care about play back quality, Leawo Blu-ray Player the player supports playback of 4K Blu-ray discs and HD videos (up to 8K) without any quality loss. The software also delivers an immersive auditory experience by supporting lossless audio output and Dolby surround sound, including Dolby Digital, DTS, and AAC.

- User Friendly Media Playback Control

This free Blu-ray media player is designed for ease of use, offering comprehensive control over playback. Additionally, the free Blu-ray media player provides a comprehensive menu of the source discs, allowing users to play the main movie, select scenes, or access bonus features.

Regular Updates and Great Support

Leawo is committed to regularly updating the Blu-ray Player, adding new features, fixing bugs, and boosting performance. They also provide solid customer support to help with any issues or questions users might have.

- Pricing & Availability

Leawo Blu-ray Player is completely free to download and use for both Windows and Mac users. While Leawo Blu-ray Player remains free, the company offers a Premium version at $44.95 to convert Blu-ray discs to lossless MKV files without quality loss.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a leading multimedia software company dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions for media playback, conversion, and management. Leawo's software suite includes video converters, disc-burning tools, music recorders, and much more. The company has earned a reputation for developing user-friendly, high-quality products to help enjoy digital media effortlessly.

