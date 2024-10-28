$125+ Bn Climate Tech Market - Global Forecasts From 2024 To 2029: Initiatives To Bolster Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) Fuels Expansion

Initiatives to bolster carbon capture storage (CCS) capacity have positively impacted the overall market expansion.

Climate change has become one of the major issues which have hampered the global food security and biodiversity. Hence, various innovations, developments, and investments in technologies such as carbon capture storage (CCS) and renewable energy solutions are being implemented to reduce the negative impact of climate change.

Climate Tech Market Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at a significant rate.

The climate tech market, region-wise, is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The market in the APAC regions is expected to show significant growth during the given timeframe. This growth is attributable to favorable investment in renewable energy projects and carbon capture technologies followed by EV transition in major regional economies.

