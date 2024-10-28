K'taka Lop Ashoka Seeks Clarification From CM Siddaramaiah On 'Land Jihad' Issue (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka has sought clarification from Chief Siddaramaiah over his charge that the and Waqf Board have begun 'land jihad' efforts and attempted to seize lands belonging to poor farmers.

Addressing in Bengaluru on Monday, Ashoka said, "Instead of facilitating land acquisition, the Congress government should consult with the Central government's joint advisory committee. No one can take action arbitrarily... The state government should disclose how many notices were issued to temples and religious places in Vijayapura district as they are also claimed to be the Waqf Board properties."

“Since the Congress government came to power, it appears as though all of Karnataka is being governed to benefit a single community. Due to Congress' appeasement politics, Hindus are facing various challenges, including restrictions on Ganesh idol immersion and being discouraged from chanting Jai Shri Ram...Security for Hindus seems to be lacking. Now, in Honawada village of Vijayapura district, the Waqf Board has planned to seize around 12,000 acres, with approximately 15,000 acres in the entire district. For this, the Revenue Department has issued notices to 139 farmers," said R. Ashoka while expressing anger at what he called "the government-driven land jihad".

Ashoka further charged,“Bomb blasts have occurred in the state, there have been pro-Pakistan slogans, and Hindu women are reportedly being targeted in love jihad. Now, land jihad has started. Last month, Minister for Waqf and Tourism Zameer Ahmad Khan visited the Vijayapura district and reportedly gave verbal instructions to mark certain lands as Waqf properties in official records. This implies an official encroachment driven by the government."

The LoP, who is a senior BJP leader, also charged Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan of acting like a“modern-day Tipu Sultan” allegedly trying to take lands in a manner that aligns with his ambitions to become Chief Minister.

“CM Siddaramaiah is seizing lands in MUDA layouts, the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's family is involved in taking away CA sites, and now Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan is joining this trend by plotting to annex lands for the Waqf Board,” he alleged.

“Due to oppressive land jihad actions by the Congress government under the guise of registering Waqf property, farmers in Vijayapura have decided not to celebrate Diwali this year," said Ashoka warning the government to face the consequences of the farmers' anger.

"The Karnataka Waqf Board has opposed the proposed Wakf Act amendment at the central level, deciding against it in a Waqf Board administrative meeting. The Central government has set up a joint parliamentary committee and has requested information from all Waqf Boards. However, the Karnataka Waqf Board has refused to provide this, claiming it is an autonomous entity," Ashoka pointed out.

Ashoka further expressed anger, suggesting that the government intends to seize as much Karnataka land as possible before the new legislation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government takes effect.

The BJP leader urged CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar to clarify the issue and explain whether it aligns with Congress' policy.

Ashoka said that farmers are in distress and Hindus are feeling insecure, the government should act responsibly by providing the public with accurate information and clarification.