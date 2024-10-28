No Russian Black Sea Fleet Warships On Combat Duty Monday Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no Russian warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as of Monday morning.

This is reported by the Ukrainian Navy Command, Ukrinform learned.

"There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of ​​Azov," the post notes.

According to the Navy, two Russian Kalibr missile carriers are on combat duty in the Mediterranean, with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.

As part of the Kerch Strait commercial navigation monitoring, Ukraine reported that in the past day, four ships crossed from the Sea of Azov and into the Black Sea, including three that moved on to the Bosphorus Strait, and 12 vessels crossed into the Sea of ​​Azov, of which four were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

