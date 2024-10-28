2,672 Killed, 12,468 Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 28 (NNN-NNA) – The death toll from Zionist Israeli in Lebanon since Oct 8, last year, reached 2,672, while injuries increased to 12,468, said the Lebanese Ministry, yesterday.

The report added that, the total number of deaths from the Zionist airstrikes on Saturday was 19, with injuries reported at 108.

Meanwhile, 11 people, including a Hezbollah security official, were killed and 25 others wounded yesterday, in the Zionist Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon, according to official and military sources.

The military sources said that, a Zionist Israeli drone targeted with two air-to-ground missiles, an apartment in a building in the Saida neighbourhood in Sidon city, killing Hezbollah official Hussein Fneish and seven of his family members, while wounding 25 others.

In a separate incident, a Zionist Israeli airstrike on a centre for the Al Risala Association for Health Care, killed three paramedics, bringing the number of paramedics killed by the Zionists to 167, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Since Sept 23, the Zionist army has conducted intensive attacks on Lebanon in an escalation with Hezbollah. Earlier this month, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.– NNN-NNA

