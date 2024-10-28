Mubarak Al-Abdullah Command, Staff College Hosts US Amb. To Country

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The Commander of Mubarak Al-Abdullah Command and Staff College, Major General Pilot Fahad Al-Khurainij, received the US Ambassador to the country, Karen Sasahara.

In a statement Monday, the of Defense said that the US ambassador gave a lecture to the Joint Command and Staff Course No (29) students titled (The United States of America and the Middle East).

The ambassador also touched on the distinguished ties between the US and Kuwait, the ministry added.

The ministry noted that the lecture is part of a series of lectures held by the college for its courses. The college hosts lecturers from various academic civil and military specializations inside and outside of Kuwait to give lectures on several topics that address military, political, and strategic affairs. (end)

