Er Rashid Returns To Delhi, Set To Surrender As Interim Bail Expires

Rashid, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case, departed from Srinagar Airport on a flight back to Tihar Jail as his interim bail was expiring today.

Er Rashid was accompanied by his party's chief spokesperson, Inam-un-Nabi, reported news agency KNO.

On September 7, a Delhi court granted Rashid interim bail and he was scheduled to surrender on October 3, but the Court extended his bail until October 13 and later till October 28.

Meanwhile, the court is also set to rule on a regular bail plea by him in a terror funding case today.

