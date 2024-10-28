Er Rashid Returns To Delhi, Set To Surrender As Interim Bail Expires
Date
10/28/2024 5:08:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Member of Parliament for Baramulla constituency and Awami Ittihaad Party (AIP) Chief Engineer Rashid is en route to Tihar Jail in New Delhi as his interim bail expires.
Rashid, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case, departed from Srinagar Airport on a flight back to Tihar Jail as his interim bail was expiring today.
ADVERTISEMENT
Er Rashid was accompanied by his party's chief spokesperson, Inam-un-Nabi, reported news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
On September 7, a Delhi court granted Rashid interim bail and he was scheduled to surrender on October 3, but the Court extended his bail until October 13 and later till October 28.
Meanwhile, the court is also set to rule on a regular bail plea by him in a terror funding case today.
Read Also
Delhi Court To Decide On Er Rashid's Bail On Nov 19
Er Rashid Seeks Clarity On CM Omar Abdullah's Meetings With PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28102024000215011059ID1108823746
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.